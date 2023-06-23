Concacaf Gold Cup 2023: USMNT vs Jamaica – Match History & Preview





The USMNT have already won a trophy this summer, claiming a second consecutive Concacaf Nations League title by beating Mexico 3-0 in the semi-finals and Canada 2-0 in the final last week in Las Vegas.

Having also won the last edition of the Gold Cup, they will now contest their record eighth confederation championship this month.

Here are five things to know about America’s first opponent, Jamaica:

JAMAICA GOLD CUP HISTORY

Jamaica became the first Caribbean team to qualify for a FIFA World Cup, booking a place in the 1998 competition in France. It has also won the Caribbean Cup six times, the last time in 2014.

Some of the Reggae Boyz’ most memorable results have come at recent Gold Cups. They were runners-up in 2015 and 2017. They finished fourth in 2019 and reached the quarter-finals in 2021.

Jamaica upset the USMNT 2-1 in the 2015 semi-finals, 2-1 becoming the first Caribbean side to advance to the Gold Cup final before losing 3-1 to Mexico days later in Philadelphia. Two years later, the Reggae Boyz got their revenge in the semi-finals when defender Kemar Lawrence scored a spectacular free-kick in the 88th minute to topple the defending champions, 1-0.

Jamaica lost a 2-1 decision to the United States in the league game, with Jordan Morris scoring a dramatic 88th-minute winner for the USMNT.

They finished fourth in 2019, winning Group C, beating Curaçao, El Salvador and Honduras, before losing to the United States in the semi-finals, 3-1.

USMNT VS. JAMAICA IN THE GOLD CUP

If it’s the Gold Cup, that probably means the United States and Jamaica will meet. The June 24 meeting will be the eighth meeting between the two teams and the fifth consecutive tournament they have contested. The Americans went 6-1-0.

In the teams’ first meeting in the group stage at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on July 10, 1993, Eric Wynalda scored the only goal in a 1–0 victory as goalkeeper Tony Meola recorded the clean sheet. Twelve years later, on July 16, 2005, DaMarcus Beasley struck twice and added an assist in a 3-1 quarter-final victory in Foxborough, Mass.

Jermaine Jones and Clint Dempsey scored second-half goals as the United States recorded a 2-0 quarter-final victory in Washington, DC on June 19, 2011.

The Reggae Boyz upset the defending champions 2-1 in the 2015 semi-final at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta as two goals in six minutes from Darren Mattocks and Giles Barnes took them to a 2-0 lead at halftime. time. Michael Bradley pulled one back for the United States two minutes into the second half, but the hosts were unable to muster another as the USMNT suffered only their second loss to Jamaica.

In the 2017 Final on July 27 in Santa Clara, Calif., the USMNT took a 1-0 lead on Jozy Altidore’s 45th-minute goal before Je-Vaughn Watson equalized five minutes into the game. of the second period. That left Jordan Morris to score a dramatic 88th-minute winner for a 2-1 American triumph.

In 2019, Christian Pulisic scored twice in the second half after Weston McKennie netted an early goal to propel USA to a 3-1 quarter-final victory in Nashville, Tennessee on July 3, 2019.

Matthew Hoppe scored his first international goal on a header in the 83rd minute to lift the Americans to a 1-0 quarter-final victory in Arlington, Texas on July 25, 2021.

RECENT MATCHES

Jamaica go into the game without a win in their first five games of the year and are winless in their last 10 games (0-5-5), going back more than a year.

The Reggae Boyz lost in Trinidad and Tobago, 1-0, on March 11 before playing a home draw against the same opponents three days later.

They recorded a 2-2 draw against Mexico in their last Concacaf Nations League game on March 26. Twice the Reggae Boyz took the lead, on Bobby Decordova-Reid’s goal in the eighth minute and an own goal in the 33rd minute.

In the first of two Gold Cup tune-ups in Wiener Neustadt, Austria on June 15, Jamaica lost a 2-1 decision to Qatar. Shamar Nicholson’s 61st-minute goal halved the lead in the 61st minute. On June 19, the Reggae Boyz lost to Jordan by the same scoreline. Cory Burke gave the Caribbean a 39th-minute lead before Jordan rallied in the second half.

JAMAICA MANAGER

Heimir Hallgrimsson, who led Iceland at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, replaced Paul Hall as head coach on September 22, 2022.

A former defender for several Icelandic clubs, Hallgrmsson, 56, had a rather unorthodox start to his coaching career in 1993. While still playing for Httur in his native country, he guided the women’s side of the club all the way to the second division championship while gaining promotion to the top flight.

He was working as a dentist when he took charge of IBV in 1999, coaching the team to the top of Iceland’s women’s premier league. He alternated between the club’s men’s and women’s team before becoming an assistant with the Iceland men’s national team from 2011 to 2013 before becoming the team’s co-coach with Lars Lagerback from 2013 to 2016. Hallgrimsson took charge of the team in 2016, guiding Iceland to their first FIFA World Cup.

Hallgrimsson coached Al-Arabi in Qatar from 2018-21.

JAMAICA LIST

Head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson’s roster of 23 has an English and Major League Soccer flavor as no players have been selected from Jamaica’s domestic leagues.

A dozen players play in either the English Premier League or lower tiers of the English Football League, while five compete in MLS. A 13th player, Dujuan Richards, a promising 17-year-old striker from Phoenix All-Star Academy in Jamaica, signed a pre-contract with Chelsea in March. He is expected to join the EPL squad after his 18th birthday on October 11.

Goalkeeper and team captain Andre Blake, considered by many to be Concacaf’s best goalkeeper, and defender Damion Lowe play for the Philadelphia Union. Minnesota United defender Kemar Lawrence, whose 75 caps are the team’s most, Vancouver Whitecaps defender Javain Brown and New York Red Bulls forward Cory Burke round out the MLS contingent.

Forward Shamar Nicholson, who plays for Spartak Moscow (Russia), is the top scorer with 10, followed by Burke, with seven. The rest of the team have combined for 17 international goals.

Defender Adrian Mariappa, who plays for Salford City (League Two), is the oldest player (36) and has represented Jamaica 68 times.

DETAILED LIST BY POSITION

GOALKEEPERS (3): Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union/USA; 64/0), Coniah Boyce-Clarke (Reading/ENG; 0/0), Jahmali Waite (Pittsburgh Riverhounds/USA; 3/0)

Defenders (8): Dexter Lembikisa (3/0), Amari’i Bell (Luton Town/ENG; 9/0), Ethan Pinnock (Brentford/ENG; 6/0), Di’Shon Bernard (6/0). Damion Lowe (Philadelphia Union/USA; 52/2), Adrian Mariappa (Salford City/ENG; 68/1), Kemar Lawrence (Minnesota United/USA; 75/3), Javian Brown (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; 20/0 )

MIDFIELDERS (6): Kevon Lambert (Phoenix Rising/USA; 19/0), Daniel Johnson (Preston North End; 11/2), Bobby Decordova-Reid (Fulham/ENG; 18/3), Joel Latibeaudiere (Swansea City; 0/0), Kaheem Parris (Dynamo Kyiv; UKR; 7/0), Jon Russell (Barnsley/ENG; 1/0)

FORWARDS (6): Leon Bailey (Aston Villa/ENG; 19/3), Cory Burke (New York Red Bulls/USA; 28/7), Shamar Nicholson (Spartak Moscow/RUS; 33/10), Demarai Gray (Everton ) Dujuan Richards (Chelsea, 2/0), Michail Antonio (West Ham United, 6/3)

