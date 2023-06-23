US stocks head for sellout punishment as ‘unknown unknowns’ could drive market lower, JPMorgan analysts warn





The higher the US stock market climbs, the more doomsday the US equity research team at JPMorgan Chase & Co. becomes, it seems.

After maintaining their bearish view in the market all year, a team led by JPM’s Chief Global Markets Strategist Marko Kolanovic is warning clients that US stocks could be headed short due to a catalyst obscure and invisible, according to a research note shared with MarketWatch. THURSDAY.

As we approach the start of the second half of 2023, the risk of another unknown unknown resurfacing appears high, the team said.

Unknown unknowns is a phrase used by former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld during a 2002 press briefing, where he said: There are known unknowns; there are things that we know that we know. We also know that there are known unknowns; that is to say, we know that there are things that we do not know. But there are also unknown unknowns those we do not know.

The JPM notes that the authors preceded their warning with a detailed account of the growing risks of a rally that has seen the S&P 500 climb more than 13% since the start of the year, and more than 22% since. its closing low on Oct. 12, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 30%, after erasing most of last year’s losses on gains from a handful of megacap tech stocks like Nvidia Corp. NVDA, -0.05% and Microsoft Corp. MSFT, +1.84%

First, these high-quality tech names are outperforming value stocks by more than 6%, leaving more than half of the constituents of the Russell 3000, an index that aims to represent the entire US stock market, in the red for the year, the team says.

While the bulls latched on to signs that the rally is already widening, a trend they expect to continue, the JPM team argued that sectors that underperformed also tend to be more rate sensitive. interest and economic conditions.

This means that instead of following big tech higher, these stocks could instead fall as the strength of the US economy weakens and the Fed prepares to raise borrowing costs with two more hikes. by 25 basis points this year, according to projections published by the central. bank last week.

Some argue that the next stage of the market will be supported by the laggards in the lead in 2H23. However, we see this as a tall order given that underperformers are generally more cyclical with lower pricing power and higher interest rate sensitivity, the team said.

Simply put, investors may soon realize that stock valuations are too high once the economy begins to slow. JPM expects the long-awaited recession to begin in the fourth quarter or first quarter of 2024.

Absent preemptive easing from the Fed (compared to Fed points implying two more hikes by the end of the year), we expect a more challenging macro backdrop for equities in the 2H with an easing in consumer trends at a time when stocks have revalued sharply, the team said.

Sentiment and positioning improved as investors continued the rally higher, the team said. The data shows that investors are growing more bullish as professional fund managers put more money to work.

But that money is likely to flow out as quickly as it came in, as companies could struggle to justify those valuations if their pricing power continues to erode and corporate earnings growth remains elusive. Earnings for the S&P 500 as a whole have declined year-over-year for the past two quarters.

S&P 500 companies earn a valuation of 18.9 based on expected corporate earnings over the next 12 months, according to FactSet data. That’s above the five-year average of 18.6.

U.S. stocks fell for three straight days through Wednesday, the longest losing streak for the S&P 500 SPX, +0.37% since May 4, according to FactSet data. However, major indices shook off early losses on Thursday and now look set to end higher, with the S&P 500 up 0.3%, the Nasdaq Composite COMP +0.95% up 0.8%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, -0.01. % slightly higher.

