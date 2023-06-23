Indian TV praises Modi on his US trip





Super king of diplomacy, read the ticker placed in bold above a news channel. Long live our friendship, said another. A third said, The Boss in America.

Mainstream Indian news channels in Hindi, English and some regional languages ​​adoringly covered Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ reception in Washington, praising his diplomatic skills to millions of viewers ahead of a crucial election year for him.

The Washington visuals played into what Mr Modi has already defined as one of his main campaign themes: linking India’s rise as a major economic power with its rise as a man of power. World State.

The breadth, the splendor, the warmth, an enthusiastic title. Others, like Modis’ groundbreaking diplomacy and the ongoing Watch story, flooded Indian homes on Thursday night as Mr Modi walked the red carpet to meet President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Their body language reflected they were incomplete without each other, a news anchor said as footage of the two leaders shaking hands played on screen.

Mr Modi has carefully crafted his relationship with the mainstream media, using a mix of inducements and pressure tactics to get most of them on his side.

When uncomfortable issues arise, a state election loss, an ethnic war resulting in weeks of unrest and bloodshed in a northeastern state, a deadly three-way train crash, they quickly divert the blame of Mr. Modi.

And when a major moment like the state visit to Washington comes, they are happy to join the cheerleaders, a factor which, combined with the way Mr. Modis’ party has mastered social media to make his viral posts, helps explain Mr. Modis’ knack for shaping politics to his advantage.

Coverage of Mr Modis’ visit to the United States is a political boon, putting the agenda in his favor before he launches into full-time campaign mode for next year’s parliamentary elections.

While many channels showed the White House dinner menu ad nauseam, calling it the friendship dinner, others were eloquent about the significance of the gifts Mr Modi brought to the Bidens. A presenter said that it was a military agreement between the two countries: the biggest defense agreement. Enemy hearts will burn!

And when, during his press conference with Mr Biden, Mr Modi skirted a question about India’s dismal human rights record and suppression of free speech, a presenter on Hindi news came to his rescue on his show, saying he faced the issue very bravely.

