Men’s pro podium (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography) The rain was… vigorous at times. (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography) At the end of the race, water seeped into the starting house. (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography) Landis/Trek Cycling’s Stephen Schaefer says: “Sometimes it’s the breaks.” Literally (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography) Chad Haga (Human Powered Health) finished 11th with a time of 1h 43m, 56.5s. (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography) Joseph Rosskopf (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) finished 28 seconds behind Barta, which was good enough for 3rd place. (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography) Will Barta (Movistar) set the fastest time at the end of the penultimate run and held on to the hotseat until Brandon MCNaulty crossed the line. (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography) McNulty (Team UAE Emirates) finished the race in first place, passing two of the runners in front of him before the line. (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)

Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) ruled the roads of Oak Ridge, TN and won the elite men’s time trial title at the USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships. Will Barta (Movistar) finished 1:32 behind McNulty’s winning time of 40:39 and took the silver medal. Two-time American ITT winner Joey Rosskopf (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) completed the podium in third place, two minutes later.

It was the first time McNulty had returned to the United States to compete in national road championships since 2019, when he finished 36th in the elite time trial. McNulty, 25, stormed the 34.9km course in the rain on Wednesday afternoon and increased his competitors’ backlogs with every lap.

A total of 29 riders rode for three circuits of the same 11.6 km (7.2 mile) flat loop run by women, covering a total of 34.9 km along the shores of Lake Melton, located 30 minutes west of Knoxville. The rain gave a short break midday for the first wave of runners, but the pavement was still wet as overcast skies threatened.

James Brock Mason (Ride Bikes Racing), the first rider down the start ramp, held the fastest lap one time of 14:18 and remained in a hot seat position once the first wave of riders passed the finish line, his time of 43:23 setting the standard for the next three waves.

It wasn’t until some of the favorites hit the waterlogged course in the last two waves that the times started to drop. Will Barta (Movistar) fell low on the opening lap, 14:04, as he held that distinction time until the last competitor, McNulty, passed, 32 seconds quicker.

Barta clocked the best time during the second lap, 28:04, en route to his finish time of 42:11 and sat in the hot seat for part of the afternoon. With the last seven riders on the course, he sat and waited, with Evan Boyle (Aevolo) and Alexey Vermeulen (Jukebox-ENVE-Q+M) holding second and third place respectively, a minute behind.

Meanwhile, McNulty scorched the first lap in 13:31, 32 seconds quicker than Barta and continued to extend his lead on lap two, holding a 57-second advantage over the Movistar rider with his time of 27:06.

Former ITT champ Joey Rosskopf (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) was riding in virtual third place after lap one, 8 seconds slower than Barta, and he continued to lose time on lap two. Samuel Gilletly (Landis Cyclery/Trek) led the final wave across the finish line in 43:18, knocking Vermeulen out of third place.

Boyle and Giletly were then moved off the podium as the last two riders crossed the line, Rosskopf 27 seconds behind Barta for third and NcNulty in a different orbit 1:32 better than Barta.

McNulty adds an elite men’s U.S. time trial title to his U23 crown, won in 2017, and a silver medal in the junior ITT in 2016. At the World Championships, he won the junior ITT title in 2016 , then added a silver and a bronze in the U23 division in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

Results

