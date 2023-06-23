FTSE 100 Live: Superintendent and Bank Agree on Mortgage Assistance





1687529904New Payroll Contract Prevents Heathrow Airport Security Strike

A longstanding dispute over Heathrow Airport’s security guards ended after employees voted to accept an improved salary offer.

More than 2,000 security guards at Heathrow Terminals 3 and 5 and campus security were scheduled to go on strike for 31 days throughout the summer, but Unite said talks have resumed that have led to improved salary offers.

The union said workers would receive a raise between 15.5% and 17.5%.

1687527599Standard View: Mortgage relief plans are full of risks.

There are bad ideas in politics, really terrible ideas, and finally, mortgage bailout plans in times of skyrocketing inflation.

Such a policy, as Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt himself acknowledged, would make the status quo worse, not better. But opportunists can sense their moment.

1687523528Jeremy Hunt Agrees Actions With Banks Aimed To Cool Mortgage Crisis.

Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt has agreed measures with lenders to help mortgage holders struggling with high interest rates, but has refused to provide government assistance.

After convening banks and housing associations to Downing Street to quell the crisis, Mr Hunt said an agreement was reached to implement at least 12 months before repossessing the home.

1687519716Boxpark Gets Permission to Plan Boxhall City Food Hall on Liverpool Street

Boxpark, operator of ‘pop-up mall’, has been given planning permission to open the first London food hall, Boxhall City, in the Metropolitan Arcade building near Liverpool Street Station.

Scheduled to open in the summer of 2024, the site will include 16 pop-up restaurants. Boxpark CEO Simon Champion told Standard that his team will be scouring the London street food market for vendors.

Champion said: It is great to hear today that Boxhall City has received planning approval, which aims to bring the Metropolitan Arcade building back to life while retaining its unique character. Our team has worked very hard to secure this incredible central location in the city and we are excited to create an all-day social dining venue that caters for hungry city employees, neighborhood residents, and attracts and helps tourists. Step into that area.

1687519730Voice of the city: To beat inflation, we need a recession

Events this week have reinforced my view that high inflation will not go away on its own, writes Capital Economics’ Paul Dales.

Yesterday’s 0.50% rise in interest rates from 4.50% to 5.00% shows that the Bank of England is realizing this.

Still, I think banks will have to trigger a recession to beat inflation.

1687517769Monday Market Snapshot as Short-Term Gold Surge Past 15-Year High

The 2-year gold price hit a 15-year high, surpassing the level reached on Monday.

It has city traders up their bets on rates peaking at 6.25% or even 6.5% by early next year, which is now looking like a more than three-in-five chance.

1687515989 Short-term gold leaf recovery delete

The 2-year gilt yield fell again in early trading, which seems to have calmed holders of soon-to-expire mortgages, but a late-morning surge sent yields back to their 15-year highs once again.

Two-year gold yielded 4.93% about two hours ago, but traders sold back on the latest PMI readings, bringing the yield back to 5.08%.

That could mean more pain for mortgage holders as the gilt market is typically used to price fixed rate deals.

Private sector growth slower than expected in May

The UK private sector grew in May, but more slowly than expected according to closely watched indicators.

The S&P Global/CIPS Flash UK PMI came in at 52.8 in May, below April figures and economists’ expectations. Numbers above 50 indicate growth.

The service sector continued to grow, albeit at a slower rate, while manufacturing continued to decline.

CIPS Chief Economist Dr John Glen said: In the manufacturing sector, new orders declined again for another month, marking a year of contracted workflows. Customer spending in the second half of 2023 is likely to decline further as concerns about the UK economy keep pace with growing economics for both consumers and businesses.

1687512567Weak European Services Adds FTSE Pressure, Ocado Shares Fall

Darkening economic conditions in Europe today put pressure on the FTSE 100 Index.

The recent sell-off followed a worrisome batch of PMI activity indicators, including lower-than-expected readings for the French and German services sectors.

Risk appetite was already low yesterday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish remarks about the surprise 0.5% rate hikes in the UK and Norway and the fight against inflation in the Americas.

From 7642 at Monday’s open time, the FTSE 100 index recorded 7489.52 today after another 12.51 point drop at the end of Europe’s worst week since the banking turmoil of the spring.

Brent crude fell 1.8% to $72.79 a barrel, extending the 3% decline seen yesterday as global recession fears over the prospect of further rate hikes sharpened.

BP fell from 3.75p to 456.25p and Shell fell more than 1% or from 27p to 2306.5p, with even bigger losses in the homebuilding sector.

Berkeley Group fell more than 3% to 3754p from 118p after analysts at HSBC reduced their recommendation to lower their price target to 3000p.

Persimmon and Barratt Developments also fell 25p and 7.5p to 1078.5p and 410.8p. This is because traders further reduced their exposure as mortgage bills continued to rise.

Elsewhere, excitement over a possible acquisition of Ocado has waned after technology stocks surged 32% yesterday. Speculation focused on Amazon, but UBS said it was hard to see any evidence for a move by the tech giant or other grocery companies.

Shares of M&S Retail Partners were the worst-performing blue chip stock today, down 8% or 48p to 519.8p.

In another tough week for mid-cap investors, the FTSE 250 index fell 0.4% or 65.51 points to 18,262.46. Stocks down more than 2% included Redrow and Crest Nicholson, while holiday giant TUI fell 3% or 17p to 556p.

1687512288 Audioboom share crashes after profit warning.

Shares of AIM-listed podcast marker Audioboom plunged today as it warned that a challenging advertising market would hurt its revenue this year.

Audioboom said its operational KPIs remain high, but earnings and earnings will fall short of expectations due to weak advertising sales.

The group has also adjusted the approach it takes in contracts with podcasters to protect against continued low sales.

Audioboom, which produces podcasts such as Never Thought I’d Say This and What Makes a Killer, said it was in a strong position to take full advantage of market conditions as they improved.

Shares are down 26.6% this morning to 207.5p. It has declined by more than 80% in the past year.

