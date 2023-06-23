Reviews | The age of spectacle is upon us





If I walked onto the field at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and stomped on a Dodgers uniform on home plate, I hope the Dodgers and their fans would be upset. This is the jersey that Jackie Robinson wore, as well as Dodgers legends like Sandy Koufax, Orel Hershiser, Tommy Lasorda and Roy Campanella. You do not dishonor the uniforms of other peoples. In a pluralistic society, honest people do not dishonor what others find sacred.

That’s one of the reasons I think the Dodgers erred in honoring the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence last Friday.

As you may have read, the Sisters are a group of LGBTQ activists who have provided invaluable service to members of their community, particularly during the AIDS crisis, but who also dress up as over-the-top nuns, adopt names like Sister Mysteria of the Holy Order of the Broken Hymen or Sister Sermonette of the Flying Phallus, and who are known to poke fun at the crucifixion by staging a re-enactment of it in the form of a pole dance.

They are right to protest against a church whose teaching does not recognize their right to be who they are, but they do so in a way that dishonors nuns who live in poverty serving the poor. They do it in a sophomoric way designed to offend. In a healthy society, we try to affirm differences without denigrating each other’s identities.

Moreover, the methods of the Sisters are counter-productive. LGBTQ rights have advanced so much over the past decade or so because members of these communities have displayed their own dignity, not because they have denigrated the dignity of others.

The Dodgers were wrong to honor a group that dishonors other peoples’ uniforms and the sacred commitments those uniforms represent. But that’s not my real beef with the Dodgers. I mean, they should be in baseball, not culture wars. When they cross that boundary, they erode something fundamental to a healthy society.

In a healthy society, observes the early 20th century Dutch prime minister and theologian Abraham Kuyper, there are a variety of spheres, each with its own social function. There is the State, the Church, the family, the schools, science, business, professions, etc. Each of these spheres, he continued, has its own rules and has its own integrity and way of doing things. Each sphere is a zone responsible for fulfillment. You can clarify the responsibility of a particular sphere by asking questions such as: what is a school for? What is a science lab for? What is a baseball team for?

Society becomes unhealthy, Kuyper argued, when one sphere tries to take over another sphere. In our country, the entrepreneurial sphere has sometimes tried to take over the educational sphere to manage the school like a business. But if you run a school or a university with a profit-maximizing mentality, you will trample on the mission of what a school is for the culture of the student, the mission of pure research.

Today, the boundaries between the spheres are collapsing. You walk into an evangelical mega-church and it may look like a political rally. Some professors now see themselves as political activists. You open your email and find companies taking political positions on issues that have nothing to do with their core business.

Some days, it seems like every sphere has been subsumed into a giant culture war, producing what Yuval Levin described in Comment magazine as a vast sociopolitical psychosis.

I would only add that it wasn’t just politics that took over everything, at least if you think of politics as an argument over politics. It is more accurate to say that his politics as spectacle took everything.

The spectacle is the sphere that awakens the public through public combat. In Rome, gladiatorial combat was a spectacle. Professional wrestling is a spectacle. Reality TV is a show. Donald Trump, the darling of professional wrestling and reality TV, is a spectacle. Tucker Carlson presented the TV news as a spectacle. The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence practice activism in the form of a show.

The purpose of the show is not to resolve differences; it is to attract attention. In the show, you thrive on offending people. Narcissism is rewarded, humility is forbidden. Stirring up hate is part of the business plan.

Baseball exists in the sphere of sport, but not entertainment. Players compete to delight fans and honor the game, not to humiliate or offend opponents. Baseball is a part of so many of our lives because it’s that sphere where childhood dreams come true and lifelong memories are created, where communities come together in triumph and disappointment.

When the Dodgers embraced the culture war spectacle, even a little, they eroded the integrity of their sphere. Personally, I think it’s great for teams to honor bands in their fan base, like with Pride Night or Hispanic Heritage Night; but I think it’s wrong for teams to honor organizations that ridicule other bands in their fan base.

It’s a reminder for the rest of us. Everyone has been entrusted with custody of one sphere or another, a trust we violate when we become brothers and sisters in the culture war, displays of perpetual self-indulgence.

