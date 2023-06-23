It’s Ruining People’s Lives: Homeowners Hit by UK Mortgage Crisis Raise Their Voices | interest rate





For Guildford media consultant Steven and his wife, the remortgaging nightmare is just beginning. People like me are terrible at not being able to sleep at night, he says. Mortgage on 3 bed cottage renews in December. We have adjusted our lives to the low interest rates of the last 13 years. I am the only earner in my family. If the interest rate hits 6%, you’ll need to find an extra $1,480 per month, well over double what you’re paying now. It is completely catastrophic and absolutely terrifying for our family.

The UK is experiencing the steepest and fastest rate hikes since the 1980s, and the market and homeowners will have to digest another rate hike from the Bank of England. year best.

Financial markets expect the Bank of England to raise rates again at its next meeting in early August.

Many homeowners and those on tracker mortgages whose lockdowns end after sub-0.75% interest rates have been around for 10 or more years have had their finances hit hard.

Many of the people The Guardian contacted are younger couples and families who are worse affected than older homeowners by interest rate hikes because they’ve paid off a small portion of their relatively large mortgages.

Steven, 52, and his wife have an interest-only mortgage. They initially bought the house 20 years ago with an interest rate of 4.8%.

But over the years we had to raise our mortgage to make home improvements, and at the time we had two incomes and no children. says Steven. We have 480,000 mortgages left, and we’ll probably be paying about $19,000 extra per year in interest. This is ruining people’s lives.

Steven believes the bank’s decision to raise interest rates 13 times in a row was a major mistake. It hasn’t expired yet.

It is not surprising that these rises do not have an immediate impact on inflation. But those affected are going through hell. Raising the benchmark interest rate is an outdated, blunt tool that is utterly ill-suited to addressing this multidimensional and global problem.

Interest rate hikes are fine in principle, but they are rising at an unprecedented rate, giving people no time to plan and readjust. I’ve had to get a new job to pay for this, and with a new salary that’s slightly more, we may not have to sell the house. These rate hikes are themselves inflationary measures and have forced people to demand higher wages after successive governments have encouraged homeownership for years.

Kirsty, a marketing expert, and her husband, a self-employed electrician, both 42, moved to a new tracker mortgage at Epsom in Surrey earlier this month, which is 0.34 percentage points above the benchmark rate. in the coming months.

It was a gamble, says Kirsty. We have two young daughters and are paying $2,300 a month for childcare, so three years ago we took out an interest-only mortgage to keep our monthly payment at $524.

Our new monthly mortgage payment is still 1,600 interest only. Since we removed it our rates have gone up twice and now will go up again. You can switch if things get worse, but you can hold out for the time being. When fixed trades are this bad, there is little need to convert.

Kirsty said the couple would have a hard time paying back when the interest payments hit $2,000 a month. Our mortgage costs and childcare cripple us, and my husband and I both make good incomes.

James, a 39-year-old insurance broker from North London, has similarly struggled with rapidly rising interest rates and has concluded that his best option is something he would not have dreamed of a year ago.

I am now trying to completely end home ownership. The five-year fixed-term loan expires in September. At this rate, your repayments will increase by over $2,000 per month, from around $3,700 to $6,000 per month. My wife and I have high incomes, but we have no choice but to sell our house and rent again, he says.

The couple expects to put the house they’ve been renovating over the past two years on the market in a few weeks. It’s a shame. We stress-tested ourselves up to about 4.5% interest when we took this mortgage, but an interest rate of 6% or more on a 950,000 mortgage would be completely unaffordable. Now, you’ll likely be spending $4,000 a month on rent for several years, but it’s still cheaper than paying a mortgage.

He added: This is the sixth home I have owned and we definitely still believe in homeownership. But now it’s just too crazy. For the time being, you should invest your money in something other than property.

Danny, 49, an IT consultant and father of two from East Molesey, Surrey, rushed to get in touch with his mortgage broker after Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s microbudget ended last September, six months before his contract expired.

The monthly payment was 2,300. As interest rates started to skyrocket, our broker was able to offer us a 5-year lock-in deal at 3.6%. I remember my hands shaking and feeling nauseous until I clicked accept and received an email confirming that the deal had gone through. Later that day, this rate was withdrawn and continued to rise. The mortgage is now 50% of our take-home pay, but we’ve been lucky. At 4% we had to sell.

Danny said his mortgage advisors tried to reach out to all of their clients after the mini-budget to warn everyone of a mortgage cost crisis that would devastate the finances of millions.

He said that people are divided into three categories. The kind who don’t pick up the phone and don’t attach importance to it, the kind who are too shocked and paralyzed to act, and the lucky ones who respond quickly and take action.

It’s not just Liz Truss that we’re outraged about, but the 70,000 Conservatives who chose her, people who don’t have mortgages and live in their hometowns who don’t know and can’t imagine this pain.

