Where are the worst bridges in the United States?





A tanker carrying gasoline caught fire after an accident on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia on June 11, ultimately causing one of the highway’s bridges to collapse. The collapse caused significant disruption to the approximately 160,000 drivers who use this stretch of road daily. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) expects the road to reopen by June 25.

Although PennDOT attributed the collapse to the vehicle fire and not a defect in the bridge itself, the incident drew attention to the overall condition of America’s highway bridges, critical infrastructure for millions of people all over the country.

According to the National Bridge Inspection Standards, states are required to submit regular inspection reports on the condition of their highway bridges. The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), which reports to the Department of Transportation, maintains a comprehensive record of these inspections and classifies conditions into three levels: “good”, “fair” and “poor”.

A US scientific analysis of the database for all 50 states reveals that more than 42,000 bridges across the country have been classified as being in “poor” condition, representing nearly 7% of all bridges monitored by the agency.

Credit: June Kim; Source: State of Bridges by County 2022, Federal Highway Administration (data)

A bridge’s rating is determined by specific FHWA standards for the condition of its various structural components. A poor rating does not necessarily imply immediate risks to driver safety, but it does indicate the need for close monitoring to prevent unforeseen hazards. At the time of the vehicle fire in Philadelphia, the I-95 bridge was reported to be in good condition.

Some states, counties, and county equivalents have significantly more bridges in poor condition than others. Iowa particularly stands out for having seven of the top 10 counties with the highest proportion of bridges in poor condition. The Census Area of ​​Dillingham, Alaska, Franklin County, Florida, and the City of Falls Church, Virginia also listed counties and their equivalents with the poorest bridges.

Credit: June Kim; Source: State of Bridges by County 2022, Federal Highway Administration (data)

Scott Neubauer, bridge maintenance and inspection engineer with the Iowa Department of Transportation, explains that Iowa’s large number of bridges and small population mean that many bridges in the state experience minimal traffic. “Some bridges only see 15 to 30 vehicles a day,” he says. With a high price tag to replace and upgrade highways, Neubauer adds, it’s hard to prioritize maintenance of low-traffic bridges over busier national highways.

Although the Federal Highway Administration collects inspection records at the federal level, it is ultimately up to the state to ensure its bridges are in good condition. “We do our best with the funds we have,” says Neubauer.

Data from three territories – Guam, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands – was available but was not initially included in Scientific American’s Top 10 list. If included, however, several counties in Puerto Rico would surpass Iowa and Alaska. The island has suffered a series of devastating natural disasters in recent years, resulting in the destruction of many bridges and roads.

Diana G. Ramirez-Rios, an assistant professor at the University at Buffalo whose research focuses on transportation access issues in Puerto Rico, says the island has yet to recover from the disastrous effects of Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017. , replacement bridges that were built after 2017 failed again later following another hurricane. “The priority is to ensure communities are well-connected with permanent infrastructure solutions,” she says.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/where-are-the-worst-bridges-in-the-u-s/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos