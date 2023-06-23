Bank of England Agrees Limited Mortgage Relief Measures for Stressed Borrowers





LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) – UK banks are giving homeowners who miss mortgage payments a one-year grace period before the government protects and forecloses on borrowers’ credit scores changing the terms of their loans to ease the burden of rising interest rates. agreed on Friday to provide .

Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt convened representatives of the Bank of England and other lenders a day after the Bank of England (BoE) raised interest rates to 5.0 per cent to combat high inflation.

“These measures should provide comfort to those anxious about higher interest rates and support those in need,” Hunt said in a statement.

The new measure also allows borrowers to potentially change the terms of their mortgages, such as paying interest only or extending the repayment period for up to six months without the lender performing a new credit check. bank in the long run.

Sources from the Treasury and Bank of England said such measures may be difficult to implement in practice.

Some of the measures announced by the government on Friday appear to replicate policies that banks have said have already been put in place.

The Ministry of Finance said in a statement that the new “mortgage charter” reached with the bank requires the bank to provide information to customers who are nearing the end of their interest rates and provide personalized assistance to those struggling to make payments.

Britain’s big banks have repeatedly told customers and MPs in recent months that such support exists and urged stressed customers to contact them early.

The FTSE index of Bank of England stocks was down 1% (.FTNMX301010) to 1418 GMT after details of the new action came out.

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said on Thursday, shortly after the decision to raise bank rates to their highest level since 2008, that he understood how tough rising borrowing costs are for many people with mortgages or loans.

slow change

The cost of two-year fixed-rate borrowing by UK homebuyers topped 6% this week, the highest since the aftermath of September’s disastrous mini-budget that made Leeds Truss the shortest-serving prime minister in modern British history.

Changes in the UK mortgage market mean that interest rate movements have a less immediate impact on homeowners than in the past. About 85% of mortgage holders have fixed rate deals, up from less than 30% in the early 2000s.

However, most of these fixed rates only last up to 5 years. Around 800,000 home mortgages will need to be refinanced in the second half of this year, and an additional 1.6 million of a total of around 9 million residential mortgages will be refinanced in 2024, industry body UK Finance said.

The new minimum foreclosure period is unlikely to affect banks in the near term, as only a handful of borrowers have said they are currently behind on payments.

Data from UK Finance showed that in the first three months of this year around 750 homeowners’ mortgage properties were foreclosed, far below levels seen in previous crises such as the 1990s housing collapse.

Reporting: Muvija M, Kylie MacLellan and Lawrence White; Written by William Schomberg; Edited by Peter Graff, William James, Elaine Hardcastle, and Alexander Smith

