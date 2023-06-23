U.S. economic officials poised to take center stage in China relations as dictatorship controversy fades





Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks during a Senate Appropriations hearing on Tuesday, May 16, … [+] 2023. She may soon take on a bigger role in U.S.-China exchanges. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Two of the Biden administrations’ top economic policymakers, both women, could be poised to take center stage in US-China relations after a high-level meeting meant to put a floor in acrimonious ties turned into a week of new cycle of tumult.

Important economic issues will now enter the discussion, along with other players, such as Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, who met with Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao he met in Washington last month, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, said US Chamber of Commerce President Sean. Stein in a written exchange with Forbes on Wednesday. The longtime former US diplomat is also currently a public policy adviser at the Covington law firm in Shanghai.

The United States’ relationship with China is too large and complex to be anything more than a team sport. Now the United States will bring more players to the field, Stein said.

Speaking at a press conference in Paris today, Yellen said it was essential for the United States and China to maintain a relationship so they could work together on global challenges, Voice reported. of America.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen spoke in Paris today ahead of the Global Climate Finance… [+] conference. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly, pool)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

President Bidens’ reference to Chinese Communist Party Chairman Xi Jinping as dictator this week led to US Ambassador Nicolas Burns being called in by China’s Foreign Ministry today for a reprimand, the Wall Street Journal. Responding to the hubbub, Biden added today that he continues to expect to meet Xi in the near term. And I don’t think it had any real consequences,” he reportedly said of the controversial remarks.

The stakes and rivalries between the United States and China were on full display in Washington today. US leaders greeted Beijing’s regional rival India, the world’s most populous nation, with a warm welcome to its Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Investment deals by US companies, including Micron, have been noted amid a push by US companies to cut supply chain ties with China.

That same week, two days of meetings in Beijing between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Xi, Director of the Communist Party’s Central Foreign Affairs Office Wang Yi and State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang were described as yielding frank, substantive results and constructive discussions on key priorities for the bilateral relationship and on a range of global and regional issues in a State Department statement.

The meetings between the United States and the leaders of the two Asian powers are the latest twists from months of volatile relations amid geopolitical rivalry. Military tension has skyrocketed since a visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last August; that was followed by hopes for improvement after a meeting between Biden and Xi in Bali in November raised hopes of a visit to China by Blinken.

That visit and talks between the two sides broke down earlier this year after the US downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the heartland of the United States in February created an uproar in Congress. and slowed the momentum created by the Biden-Xi meeting in Bali. The United States has yet to release a full report on the ball, the details of which could embarrass Beijing.

China, unhappy with US sanctions against companies perceived as a threat to US national security, has since raided US research or due diligence firms on the mainland such as Bain and Mintz, and recently passed a security law considered vague by experts, making it even more difficult for American companies to progress in the political maquis.

American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai President Sean Stein.

Sean Stein

“American and Chinese leaders are taking steps to put a floor to the relationship,” Stein said. “They’re not doing it because they changed their basic assumptions about the other country, but because they’ve determined decoupling would be disastrous and that it is in their nation’s interest to stabilize the relationship.

Biden’s focus on strategic issues must make more room for economic issues given the deep trade and investment ties between the two sides amid slower growth for both. For its part, China faces youth unemployment of around 20%.

Engagement will no longer be limited to a handful of strategic issues and actors, Stein said.

Meetings between economic officials could help pave the way for a visit by Xi to an APEC leaders’ meeting in San Francisco in November. Earlier this month, Blinken wrapped up a trip to Saudi Arabia, where members of the Gulf Cooperation Council then gathered to express their warm support for Arab-Chinese businesses amid a strong push from Beijing to extend its ties with this region.

Through continued dialogue, the United States is trying to show China that risk reduction is fundamentally different from decoupling, Stein noted. It was one of Blinkens’ key messages, but the Chinese remain skeptical.

See related articles:

Diplomatic Drive-By? Blinken secures short meeting with Xi as US-China contacts continue

Arab-Chinese investment and manufacturing set to grow after high-profile event in Riyadh

Gates Foundation to donate $50 million to fight infectious diseases, in partnership with Beijing and Tsinghua

China adapts and kickstarts economy needs private sector boost Matthews Asias Andy Rothman

Forbes China Global 2000: China ranks slim as housing problems persist

Elon Musk’s visit to Beijing highlights trade role in US-China relations

@rfannerychina

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/russellflannery/2023/06/23/us-economic-officials-are-poised-to-take-center-stage-in-china-ties-as-dictator-controversy-fades/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos