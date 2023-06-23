US dollar locks in gains on strong services PMI





The US Dollar is advancing against most pairs except for other safe haven currencies. The US PMI numbers show services remaining strong at 54.1, which remains the problem for the Fed to keep inflation under control. The US Dollar Index is off its highs since 103, although it is still significantly up for the day.

The US Dollar (USD) is loosening after a stunning performance earlier on Friday against several currencies, as it benefited from a substantial inflow of safe-haven assets. The risk aversion tone came following comments by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who said recession remains a risk as long as the Federal Reserve (Fed) tightens policy. Disappointing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) figures from France and Germany have only added more fuel to the already burning fire and current PMI figures for the United States show that the Fed cannot let its current hawkis position lose as the services PMI remains elevated at 54.1. Services remain the main contributor to persistent underlying inflation, which the Fed must control to bring inflation down to 2%.

For next week, the focus will shift more to the retail sector to determine where to take that US dollar, as on Tuesday, durable goods orders will be released at 12:30 GMT. The following day, Wednesday, markets will be able to get additional guidance from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, a day before the US gross domestic product (GDP) release on Thursday. To end next week on a high, the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) price index is expected to come out around 12:30 GMT.

Digest of the Day: US Dollar Rebounds in Profits as US Services PMI Persists The US manufacturing PMI paints a diar picture for this sector with further contraction to 46.3 from 48.4. This seems to be similar with German figures from across the Atlantic. The US services PMI fell from 54.9 to 54.1. Although a lower number, the drop is well below the fairly large drop seen in Europe where the French services PMI is contracting and the German services PMI is significantly lower, although still down above 50. This means that the Fed can and will have to be or remain more belligerent in driving down services, in order to drive down core inflation, where the European figures are questioning whether the European Central Bank (ECB) should increase at all when suddenly a recession is imminent. European PMIs point to further contractions in the Eurozone as French services fall from 52.5 to 48 and French manufacturing PMIs from 45.7 to 45.5. For Germany, the services PMI fell from 57.2 to 54.1 and the manufacturing PMI fell from 44.8 to 43.6. This raises the question of whether the European Central Bank (ECB) will be as hawkish as it expected in its latest interest rate decision. Markets reduced bets on further rises to just one in September, with a very slim chance of a second rise in December. US housing data is complete and dusted for this week. The main takeaway is that the US housing market is holding up despite rapidly rising interest rates. There are even growing signs of strength ahead, especially in the upbeat building permit data. St. Louis Fed President Jim Bullard spoke at around 09:15 GMT, although his speech contained hints about the next steps in Monteray’s policy. Atlanta Fed Chairman Raphael Bostic said at 1200 GMT that he no longer favored further rate hikes for the rest of the year. Further tightening could cause the economy to slow. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester closes this week around 5:40 p.m. GMT in terms of Fed speakers. Western Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil is still selling, although crude inventories showed a substantial decline on Thursday. The most recent oil futures are priced at $68, below the psychologically important level of $70 and the 1-month low. Stocks in Asia closed firmly in the red, with the Japanese Topix index falling from its 33-year high and losing more than 1% on Friday. The Chinese Hang Seng index fell slightly by 1.70%. European indices are also struggling, albeit outside of lows with the DAX still down 71%, 1% earlier and the FTSE 100 close to -0.30%. US stock futures are also at their lowest but still strong, with Nasdaq futures moving down -1.20% just under an hour ahead of the US PMI numbers. CME Group’s FedWatch tool shows that markets are pricing in a 75.6% chance of a 25 basis point (bp) interest rate hike on July 26. Certainty of another hike has grown as Fed Chairman Powell has remained hawkish in the past two hearings, though markets remain reluctant to price that second rate hike. The yield on benchmark 10-year US Treasury bonds is trading at 3.73% and is seeing bond prices rise as investors put their money in rather safe places ahead of the weekend. US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Gains Locked In

The US Dollar offers an upside surprise on Friday, as it was down for most of the week. The most important movements to mention are the USD/NOK up 2.16+% and the USD/PLN around 1.06%, with in particular this remarkable Norwegian krone since the Norwegian Central Bank made a surprise rise of 50 basis points and is now being slaughtered against the greenback. This is fueling the US Dollar Index (DXY) into its breakout in the Asia-Pacific and European sessions.

On the upside, the 100-day simple moving average (SMA) briefly touched 103.07, triggering a short intraday pullback. Although the move is very bullish for the DXY, the risk at hand could be a rejection against this 100-day SMA from a technical perspective, with a pullback in the US session. In order to consolidate these gains, it would be good to see a close above the 100-day SMA in order to see the greenback move further next week.

On the downside, the 55-day SMA near 102.60 is likely to tip back towards support after being broken several times over the past few weeks on both the upside and the downside. Still, the fact that this moving indicator has been so chopped up might take away some of its importance. Look instead for Thursday’s high at 102.46 as a floor, or 102.00 as a psychological level.

