With a helping hand from the US military, aid finally reaches a Syrian camp





During the long Syrian war, an isolated desert camp for thousands of displaced people grew up in the shadow of a US military base, just beyond the reach of Syrian government forces.

The Rukban camp, a few kilometers from the American base of al-Tanf in southeastern Syria, found itself almost cut off from aid largely because of closed borders and a Syrian government policy to block almost all relief efforts in areas beyond its control. This has left many of its 8,000 residents, who live in tents or mud houses, struggling to survive without adequate food or healthcare.

A Syrian-American aid group worked for years to find a way to ease their plight. In recent days, the group has sent a first wave of much-needed supplies with the help of an obscure US military supply known as the Denton program. It allows US aid groups to use available space on US military cargo planes to transport humanitarian goods such as food and medical supplies to approved countries.

There is not a door we have not tried to knock on while trying to bring aid to the camp, said Mouaz Moustafa, the executive director of the aid group, the Syrian Emergency Task Force. . We shouted loudly to all those who were complicit in the failure to bring help to these people stuck in the middle of the desert, he added. We went to the State Department and USAID and spoke to the United Nations.

A lack of aid has led to a humanitarian crisis.

Rukban is in a US protected area near where the borders of Syria, Jordan and Iraq meet. That puts it just out of reach of forces loyal to Bashar al-Assad, the authoritarian Syrian president, who are stationed at checkpoints just outside the protected area.

Mr. al-Assad’s government has labeled many of the camp’s residents terrorists, a term he uses for almost anyone who opposes his regime’s rule.

For several years, residents say, the only goods reaching them have been through smugglers.

I saw people eating plants that are usually only used to feed animals, said Khaled al-Ali, a resident of Rukban since 2014. Everything comes to the camp by smuggling, without aid groups or the United Nations, he added, saying the past month had been particularly difficult.

The United States has been criticized for not helping the Syrians.

The various forces operating in this remote corner of Syria, including the United States, the Syrian government and its Russian supporters, have traded blame over the grim situation in the camp.

Washington has been criticized for not doing enough to help camp residents, who live in an area fully under US control. Last year, some US lawmakers sent a letter to the Biden administration urging it to resolve the humanitarian crisis in Rukban.

The United States, in turn, blamed the Assad government for not allowing the United Nations to provide aid. In remarks earlier this year, the US ambassador to the United Nations said he was deeply concerned about the urgent need for assistance in Rukban.

Without Syrian government approval, no UN supplies can reach Rukban, either through the government-controlled capital, Damascus, or across the border into Jordan. The United Nations last managed to deliver aid at the end of 2019.

Displaced Syrians first arrived in this remote location in 2014, settling in an area between two berms that mark the border between Syria and Jordan. This was a few years after the 2011 Arab Spring uprising in Syria, which turned into a multifaceted war that drew in foreign powers including Russia, Iran and the United States.

In 2016, the US military turned al-Tanf into a small outpost. It is on the strategic Baghdad-Damascus highway, a vital link for forces backed by Syria’s ally Iran, in a corridor that runs from the Iranian capital, Tehran, through Iraq and the Syria to southern Lebanon.

The de facto protection provided by the American presence contributed to the camp’s population growth and at its peak, some 70,000 people lived there. Since then, largely due to lack of aid, all but around 8,000 have left, said Jesse Marks, a senior lawyer with Refugees International.

The aid group plan took years to develop.

The Syrian Emergency Task Force has spent years designing its relief mission.

He wanted to use the Denton program, jointly run by US government agencies, including the Departments of State and Defense. But when the task force applied for the program two years ago, Syria was not on the list of approved countries. The organization therefore lobbied for it to be added.

The Pentagons’ Central Command, which oversees operations in the Middle East and South Asia, said on Tuesday it had extended its support for the humanitarian aid effort by helping to transport lifesaving aid to the camp. from Rukban.

On Saturday, the first pallet of wheat seeds arrived at al-Tanf base aboard a Chinook helicopter, followed by nine more pallets on Monday with irrigation equipment and school supplies for the Rukban camps which count more than 1,000 children, according to the task force.

On Tuesday, the US military handed over the pallets to the special forces team inside the camp, said Moustafa, the executive director.

About 900 US troops remain in Syria, although the government does not say how many are in al-Tanf. Their operations in the country include training and arming local forces to fight remnants of the Islamic State terrorist group.

Some of the Syrian fighters they train and equip live with their families in Rukban, camp residents said.

The Pentagon did not respond to questions about why the United States itself had not provided aid to the camp.

Robert Ford, resident scholar at the Middle East Institute in Washington and former US ambassador to Syria from 2010 to 2014, said that because the US effectively controlled the area around the camp, it was obligated under international law to ensure the survival of residents.

Arguments made by the US government that the US presence is temporary do not absolve it of immediate responsibility, Ford said.

Hwaida Saad contributed reporting.

