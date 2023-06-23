UK shoppers increase spending again despite inflationary pressures.





Retail Sales +0.3% m/m vs Reuters Poll -0.2% Economists See Signs of Consumer Resilience in Data Data comes one day after recent Bank of England rate hike Separate survey shows another rise in consumer confidenceRetail Sterling rises after sales data

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) – Retail sales in the UK for May unexpectedly rose due to an extra public holiday commemorating the coronation of King Charles, but suggested that most consumers were coping with the spending power pressure from high inflation.

A day after the Bank of England expanded its fight against inflation by raising interest rates to the highest level since 2008, official data showed retail sales rose 0.3 per cent month over month. Last month’s increase followed a 0.5% increase in April.

Sterling gained slightly against the US dollar and the euro after the US Census Bureau released data.

Rising inflation in the UK has hit household spending power hard. Data released earlier this week showed that prices rose 8.7% in May, contrary to expectations of a slowdown.

But Friday’s retail sales figures showed that UK consumers are weathering a cost-of-living storm, at least for now.

“The numbers were much better than we expected,” said Ruth Gregory, UK deputy director of Capital Economics.

“However, we still believe that the increased slowdown in activity driven by higher interest rates will eventually push the economy into recession, causing real consumer spending to fall by 0.5% from peak to trough.”

Samuel Tombs of the consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics said a consumer-led recession could be avoided because expensive energy costs more than offset the blow to the overall economy from the high cost of borrowing for home mortgage holders.

A separate survey released on Friday found consumer sentiment in the UK in June rose for a fifth straight month to its highest level since January 2022 as households became more optimistic about finances and the economy.

“Retail sales picked up slightly in May as the sun started to set, especially with online stores doing well for outdoor gear and summer wear,” said ONS chief statistician Heather Bovill.

“Fuel sales in May returned to growth after a drop in April,” she said, adding that the good weather boosted sales at garden centers, DIY stores and clothing stores.

However, during two of May’s three public holidays included in the ONS reporting period, food sales were down 0.5% from April as supermarket prices continued to rise and many people ordered takeout and drank more.

The National Statistical Office explained that the one-time holiday commemorating the king’s coronation was not reflected in the seasonal adjustment, which helped increase sales.

Retail sales in May were down 2.1% from a year ago. A Reuters poll of economists indicated that sales were down 2.6% on an annualized basis.

The extent of the toll of inflation on consumers was revealed in the ONS figure, which showed spending 17% higher in terms of value in May than in February 2020, just before the coronavirus pandemic hit the UK, but trading volume was down 0.8%.

