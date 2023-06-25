US launches investigation into Ford Explorer recall repairs





An earlier Ford Motor recall is being questioned by US safety regulators.

The problem is that the fix for the callback may not be adequate.

The recalls issued in March and April 2022 affected 710,000 Explorer SUVs following reports of power loss.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) noted that the issue involved a horizontal rear axle mounting bolt that could fracture and cause the driveshaft to disconnect.

2020 Ford Explorer cars are seen at Ford’s assembly plant in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., June 24, 2019. (REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski/File Photo/Reuters Photos)

Ford said earlier that its recalls address a disconnected driveshaft that could cause the vehicle to move while placed in “Park” without the parking brake being applied, increasing the risk of a crash.

NHTSA said it received two complaints alleging loss of rear-wheel driveline power or torque in Explorer vehicles that received the recall patch.

Ford Motor is preparing for a new series of layoffs, mainly aimed at American employees. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File/Associated Press)

Ford’s solution is to add a software update that automatically applies the electronic service parking brake to prevent the vehicle from rolling, the agency said.

There is no remedy for the faulty rear axle horizontal mounting bolt “which is the root of this safety issue and the cause of the impaired vehicle,” the agency added.

Ford Motor laid off about 3,000 white-collar and contract workers in August 2022 and announced a reduction of 3,800 from its European workforce in February 2023. (iStock/iStock)

One complaint told NHTSA that after getting the software update “the vehicle would randomly completely stop while driving. This happened several times with three different drivers (myself, my wife and my son), each occurring at 30-35 mph or less.”

FOX Business has reached out to Ford for comment.

Reuters contributed to this report.

