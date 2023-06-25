999 line ‘technical defect’ ‘fixed’ after national issue | british news





A “technical glitch” in Britain’s 999 emergency phone appears to have been resolved after nationwide problems affecting police, fire and ambulance services.

BT said the backup platform is “working now” and people should call 999 “as usual”.

Several police officers, including London’s Metropolitan Police and Fire and Ambulance services, said they were now receiving emergency calls via 999.

See full list of affected services

It comes after troops across the UK urged people not to call 999 and warned that emergency phones were not working due to a “technical glitch”.

Instead, people were advised to call 101 in case of an emergency.

Metropolitan Police, Scotland Police, South Wales Police, Greater Manchester Police and the Northern Ireland Police Service (PSNI) all shared similar posts on Twitter.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service also warned that “many calls” are not connecting to 999, and London Ambulance Service (LAS) and North West Ambulance Service shared similar messages on Twitter.

NHS England said the problem was “affecting the national 999 calling system” and urged those unable to reach 999 in an emergency to dial 111 and have their calls redirected.

West Yorkshire Police said the problem was on BT’s 999 line and the company was experiencing the problem “nationwide”, while Northamptonshire Police also described the technical glitch as “nationwide”.

Northamptonshire Police said BT was working to fix the glitch “as quickly as possible” and urged people to make a non-emergency report via its website.

Use the Chrome browser to make the video player more accessible.

0:46 999 Technical Error ‘Related’

Read more: Suella Braverman gives police ‘full support’ to increase use of stop and search Public trust in police has fallen to an all-time low, watchdogs warned

A BT spokesperson said in a statement: “Early this morning we encountered a problem with our 999 service.

“Things are moving fast while we’re fixing the issue and our backup platforms are up now, so people should call 999 as usual. We’ll provide an update as soon as the issue is resolved.”

Twitter This content is provided by Twitter, which may use cookies and other technologies. Permission to use cookies is required to display this content. You can use the button below to enable Twitter cookies or modify your preferences to accept these cookies only once. You can change your settings at any time through the privacy options. Unfortunately, we are unable to confirm that you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content, you can use the button below to accept Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow one-time cookies

Cumbria Police are now receiving 999 calls after a technical glitch and urged people to call 999 in emergencies, while Metropolitan Police also said the system was “recovered”.

Dorset Police have received an update from BT that the number 999 is “now available”, but urged those still having connectivity issues to call 101 in emergencies.

Twitter This content is provided by Twitter, which may use cookies and other technologies. Permission to use cookies is required to display this content. You can use the button below to enable Twitter cookies or modify your preferences to accept these cookies only once. You can change your settings at any time through the privacy options. Unfortunately, we are unable to confirm that you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content, you can use the button below to accept Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow one-time cookies

“Please only call in emergencies and while this is going on, please call 101 for non-urgent issues or report non-urgent incidents online,” police said in a Twitter post.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/met-police-asks-people-not-to-call-999-after-technical-fault-hits-number-of-forces-12909163 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos