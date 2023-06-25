



Music stars, sports heroes, Olympians and royalty are all supporting the UK’s biggest suicide prevention initiative, which launched a national tour this morning.

The Tour of the Baton of Hope kicked off in Glasgow with an Olympic-style torch carried by survivors, bereaved families and many familiar faces determined to change the national conversation about suicide.

Known as Fatboy Slim, Norman Cook will be part of a bridge through his hometown of Brighton.

Olympic champion cyclist Chris Bodman, Sheffield Wednesday and Wales international Will Volks, former Downing Saint spokesperson Alastair Campbell and mental health activist Dr Alex George are just a few of the thousands of people taking part in the tour.

The royal family is also expected to join the tour. Zara Tindall has already spoken out about her support for the initiative.

Baton of Hope was founded by former Sky News correspondent Mike McCarthy, who lost his son Ross two years ago, and a group of other bereaved and suicide survivors.

On the first leg of the walk between Glasgow and Edinburgh, he said: “This is for everyone. We have to break down the stigma and change the way we think and talk about suicide.

“It’s a very emotional day for me personally, but we’re determined to make a lasting difference.”

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Volks said: “The reason I wanted to be part of the baton of hope is because I lost my grandfather Tom to suicide when I was 13 and another grandfather Hywell to another suicide 18 months later.

Image: Sheffield Wednesday Midfielder Will Vaulks

“I have experienced firsthand the impact this has on the families of very loved ones and I am honored to be invited to help spread the message of hope to as many people as possible, ultimately saving lives.

“When I lost my grandfather, there was no talk of mental health. I just used the word depression.”

“We have come a long way since then, but we still have a long way to go as we are still losing huge numbers of people young and old, men and women to suicide,” the 29-year-old said.

“It’s the first time I’m talking about my grandfather publicly, but I feel the time is right and I’m ready to be part of this cause. Let’s change the story about suicide and help save lives. Mike no longer has to lose loved ones.” there is none.”

READ MORE: Parents of students who died by suicide call for universities to impose legal protection duties Call for public inquiry into ‘systemic failure’ in mental health hospitals Launch NHS Mental Health Hotline in Wales

Image: Fatboy Slim will also join the tour.

This tour spans 12 cities and visits some of Britain’s most famous landmarks, including some of the country’s most famous sporting venues.

Birmingham’s Villa Park, Sheffield’s Bramall Lane, Hillsborough, Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium, Cardiff City Stadium and Newcastle’s St James’ Park are just a few of the venues hosting tour events.

Many venues will be open to the public that are encouraged to use as an opportunity to discuss mental health and learn about practical steps that can be taken to prevent suicide.

Along with the Baton Route, workshops on suicide prevention and first aid training sessions will be held in select host cities.

The tour will conclude on July 6th, riding the Baton of Hope along the River Thames and passing the capital’s famous landmarks before concluding in Westminster.

The tour will visit:

25 Jun Glasgow 26 Jun Edinburgh 27 Jun Newcastle 28 Jun Sheffield 30 Jun Belfast 1 Jul Cardiff 2 Jul Bristol 3 Jul Birmingham 4 Jul Milton Keynes 5 Jul Brighton July 6 London

People who are emotionally distressed or suicidal can call Samaritans on 116 123 or email [email protected] in the UK for help. In the United States, call your local Samaritans branch or 1 (800) 273-TALK.

