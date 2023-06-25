Reform Britain will hold the balance of power in the next election, says Ann Widdecombe.





Reform UK will repeat the rise of the Brexit Party and hold the balance of power in the next election, argued Ann Widdecombe.

The former Conservative minister said the right-wing populist party would fire a massive warning shot across the bow of his former party.

Widcomb served as a Conservative MP from 1987 to 2010, but withdrew from the Brexit Party in 2019 in protest over Britain’s failure to leave the European Union. In March, she joined the Brexit Party’s successor, Reform.

Trouble with Tori

In an interview with GB News broadcast on the 24th, she warned that the reforms would cause problems for the Conservative Party in the general election. It was 8% in current polls. It’s relatively new and not bad for a small party, she said.

By the time we have the right policies in place long before the next election, I think we’ll be fine.

She continued: Now, I’m not saying they will be swept away by power. I’m not very optimistic. I think we have a very good chance of maintaining the balance of power.

But whatever we do, we will fire a massive warning shot across the bows of the Conservatives. This is what the Brexit Party did in the 2019 European elections, when we swept the Board.

Tory election defeat inevitable

Mr Widdecombe said Northern Ireland’s remaining in a single market was evidence that Brexit had not yet been implemented and that the Conservatives’ defeat in the next election was inevitable.

There is a fault line in European Conservatives that won’t go away, she said. It just won’t go away. I mean, I think everyone thought it would be resolved by a referendum. Then when the referendum went the way they didn’t expect, they actually thought that if we got Brexit it would work out. The controversy still exists. I think it’s time for another centre-right party.

In words that could cause a fuss, she called into question the quality of women MPs today, saying that Congress has a lot of miniskirts, but not a lot of talent.

lots of miniskirts

Ms Widdecombe said: In my opinion Parliament is now really, very third-rate, far from being improved.

I mean I’m on both sides of the House when I look at some of the big guys who have been there in my time. Let’s look at the women. There was Thatcher, Betty Boothroyd, Shirley Williams, and Barbara Castle.

These were big men who were very capable and competent. Now you’ve got tons of miniskirts, but not a lot of talent.

Criticizing the use of an all-female shortlist, she added: I support women in Congress, but they have to get there to the same standard as men. You must win all competitions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2023/06/24/reform-uk-next-election-ann-widdecombe/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos