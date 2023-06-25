Russia Ukraine latest news: Wagner soldiers accuse Yevgeny Prigozhin of stepping down after deal with Putin





Earlier on Friday, drone footage showed Russian troops being annihilated by bombs.

Prisoners accused Yevgeny Prigozhin of walking out during a coup attempt after making a deal with Vladimir Putin.

In the video, a Russian military man named Storm Z said: Rumor has it that you lied to all the young people. The whole Storm Z was ready to stand behind you. But you’re gone

the soldier added. When people move, they move with them. But it turned out that you weren’t a man.

Wagner’s chief executive, Yevgeny Prigozhin, will be deported from Russia to Belarus as part of a cease-fire agreed to with Vladimir Putin after an explosive armed uprising in Moscow on Saturday.

The mutiny was called off at 11:00 as Prigozhin said he wanted to avoid bloodshed. Wagner’s army was about four hours from Moscow when news of the dramatic turn came.

His decision to prevent Wagner’s soldiers from storming Moscow saved him and his men from facing criminal charges for the coup attempt, the Kremlin said.

Key PointsShow latest update 1687707001 Mapping: Russian Wagner Group internal road to Moscow

The rogue Russian mercenary fighters were labeled for treason by Vladimir Putin after a shock advance that began on Friday evening.

The mutiny, halted when troops were just four hours from the Russian capital in a Belarusian-brokered deal, was one of the most explosive events in the country’s war saga to date.

The group’s leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, made the move after accusing the Kremlin of deliberately bombing Wagner’s army in Bakhmut.

The UK Ministry of Defense has called the installation the most significant challenge to the Russian state in a series of events that will put the city firmly on the map.

Maryam Zakir-HussainJune 25, 2023 16:30

1687705501 China expresses support for Russia after rebellion is stopped

China’s foreign ministry said Sunday it supported Russia in maintaining stability in the country, a day after a rebellion by the Wagner group of heavily armed mercenaries was crushed.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko held talks in Beijing on Sunday on international affairs following the most serious challenge to President Vladimir Putin’s grip on power since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said the Chinese side confirmed in connection with the June 24 incident that it expressed support for the leadership of the Russian Federation in efforts to stabilize the situation in Russia and was interested in strengthening Russian cohesion and prosperity.

China’s foreign ministry initially said only that Rudenko exchanged views with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on China-Russia relations and international and regional issues of common concern.

China later said it supported Russia in maintaining national stability and that the recent escalation in tensions with Russia was Russia’s internal affairs.

It is unclear when Rudenko arrived in Beijing, and whether his visit to China, a key Russian ally, was a response to an apparent rebellion led by mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The rebellion was halted on Saturday with a deal between Prigozhin and his mercenaries that would spare him criminal charges in exchange for Prigozhin returning his fighters to base and transporting them to Belarus.

Maryam Zakir-HussainJune 25, 2023 at 16:05

1687704506Putin has held out, but his fight for power is only just beginning

The Russian leader avoided immediate threats from the Wagner Group’s mercenary leaders, but there was likely a high price to pay, writes Mary Dejeevsky.

Are you done? After a dramatic 24 hours that included a 25,000-strong mercenary force and an armed convoy arriving within 200 kilometers of Moscow, increasingly posing a direct challenge to Putin, now all is quiet on the Russian front. But in many ways, the power dynamics within Russia have changed, and potentially the Russo-Ukrainian War.

The question now is how deep the change is, whether it is permanent, and what it will cost Putin in the 11-hour pact brokered by Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko. immunity from prosecution.

Maryam Zakir-HussainJune 25, 2023 at 15:48

1687703132Cracks are emerging: US Secretary of State says Putin’s power is waning

The US Secretary of State said Wagner’s coup attempt showed cracks appearing in Vladimir Putin’s regime.

“Sixteen months ago, Putin was on the doorstep of Kyiv, Ukraine, and within days he was going to take the city and wipe the country off the map,” Anthony Blinken told ABC News.

Now he had to defend Moscow, the capital of Russia, from the mercenaries he had created.

So I think this is definitely there. We see cracks appear. It is very difficult to say where you are going, where you are going and when you will arrive. I don’t want to speculate on that.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Maryam Zakir-HussainJune 25, 2023 at 15:25

1687702371 Wagner Rebellion Trouble Russian Minister Internal Affairs

The aftermath of Wagner’s rebellion in Russia is an internal matter that does not affect Britain’s continued support for Ukraine, a cabinet minister said.

Treasury Secretary John Glenn made the remarks amid the continuing aftermath of a mercenary group marching into Moscow.

The group’s forces led by Yevgeny Prigozhin were only 120 miles from Moscow before the rebellion was called off to avoid shedding Russian blood.

He defected to Belarus after a last-minute deal with Vladimir Putin’s government was brokered.

This agreement would see the charges against him of inciting armed insurrection be dropped.

Maryam Zakir-HussainJune 25, 2023 15:12

1687700448UK at risk of pitifully underestimating Russia

Britain is in danger of underestimating Russia and its military, former Defense Chief of Staff warned.

Sir Richards told Times Radio: Despite the apparent confusion at the highest levels of Russian defense and the bickering between Wagner and the General Staff, it seems we are in danger of woefully underestimating Russia and its armed forces. etc.

The fact is that it doesn’t look like we were able to use Ukraine to achieve what it wants and needs to do. That’s … a big penetration into the Russian front.

And while that may still happen, I think we will be here for the long term, perhaps despite (Vladimir) Putin’s weakened state. And it’s really the worst in all of the Western world.

What we had to achieve or hoped to achieve was a much quicker and more decisive victory, a full-blooded engagement we had failed to achieve last year.

Maryam Zakir-Hussain Jun 25, 2023 14:40

1687698496Storm Z recruit accuses Prigozhin of leaving the company after signing a deal with Putin.

Storm Z’s recruits accused Yevgeny Prigozhin of leaving in the middle of a coup attempt after making a deal with Vladimir Putin.

In the video, Russian troops made up of prisoners said: Rumor has it that you lied to all the young people. The whole Storm Z was ready to stand behind you. But you’re gone

“When people move, we move with them. But it turned out that you weren’t a man.

Maryam Zakir-HussainJune 25, 2023 at 14:08

1687697462The most absurd attempt at rebellion’

An adviser to Ukraine’s defense minister described Russia’s Wagner rebellion as the most outrageous attempt at insurrection in history.

Yuriy Sak told BBC Radio 4’s The World This Weekend.

What happened in Russia yesterday will go down in history as the most ludicrous attempt at insurrection.

It won’t affect our plans. We are on a mission to liberate our land, and I hope our allies who watched this ridiculous revolt yesterday understand that the only way to end the war in Ukraine is for Ukraine to defeat Russia militarily.

There is no hope for any internal changes in Russia. It will only happen on the battlefield.

Maryam Zakir-HussainJune 25, 2023 at 13:51

1687696685Putin Expresses Confidence in Ukraine in Interview Recorded Before Uprising

Russian state television on Sunday showed Russian President Vladimir Putin expressing confidence in his plans for Ukraine in an interview that appears to have been recorded before he called off an insurgency by the Wagner mercenary group on Saturday.

“We are confident and are in a position to implement all the plans and tasks that lie ahead of us,” Putin said. This applies to a country’s defense, it applies to special military operations, it applies to the economy as a whole and to individual sectors.

A commentary on the interview with Kremlin correspondent Pavel Zarubin was broadcast on Russian state television. Zarubin said her interview took place after a meeting she had with military graduates, referring to an event on Wednesday.

The full interview was scheduled to air later on Sunday.

The brief report made no mention of Saturday’s mutiny, in which Wagner’s mercenaries captured the southern city before making their way to Moscow. In a televised address before the drama subsided and the group halted their advance, Putin said the rebellion threatened Russia’s very existence.

At Sunday’s daily briefing, neither the Pentagon nor the Ministry of Defense commented on the actions of Wagner and its leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Asked in an interview how much time Russia spends on what it calls special military operations, Putin said: “Of course, this is the most important thing. Every day begins and ends with this.”

(AP)

Maryam Zakir-HussainJune 25, 2023 at 13:38

1687695601Putin says he is confident in his plans for Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin told state television on Sunday that he is in constant contact with the Ministry of Defense and that Russia is confident in realizing plans involving a special military operation in Ukraine.

A commentary on the interview with Kremlin correspondent Pavel Zarubin was broadcast on Russian state television. The full interview was scheduled to air later on Sunday.

Maryam Zakir-HussainJune 25, 2023 at 13:20

