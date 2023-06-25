The American aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan arrives in Danang in Vietnam | Military News





The visit comes as the United States and Vietnam seek to deepen their relationship amid concerns over China’s growing regional strength.

The US aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan arrived in Danang, central Vietnam, weeks after Hanoi protested Chinese ships sailing through its waters.

The stopover comes as the United States and Vietnam seek to deepen their relationship, 10 years after signing their comprehensive partnership, amid shared trade ties and concerns over China’s growing strength in the region.

A Chinese survey vessel, several coast guard vessels and fishing boats operated for several weeks in Vietnam’s exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea, prompting the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry to demand their departure.

The boats finally left in early June.

China claims nearly all of the South China Sea under its so-called nine-dash line, deploying ships and building artificial islands and military installations on reefs and outcrops. He also ignored a 2016 international tribunal ruling that the nine-dash line had no legal basis.

Besides Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia and Brunei also claim parts of the sea.

The visit sends the message that Vietnam continues to balance China by improving its security relations with the United States and other outside powers, Nguyen The Phuong, a doctoral student in maritime security at the University, told AFP. from New South Wales to Canberra. Press Agency.

The visit of the nuclear-powered USS Ronald Reagan is only the third by a US aircraft carrier since the end of the Vietnam War and follows the arrival of Indian Navy ships in Danang last month , as well as a stopover by Japan’s largest warship in Cam Ranh, a city on the southeast coast, earlier this week.

The US aircraft carrier is expected to remain in Danang until June 30.

Strong bilateral ties between the United States and Vietnam are essential for Washington if it is to remain the dominant power in the region, Phuong said.

The United States hopes that by sending one of its most formidable naval assets, it will have a trusted and reliable partner in Vietnam, he said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Hanoi in April and made it clear that he wanted to strengthen diplomatic relations.

The first US aircraft carrier to visit Vietnam was USS Carl Vinson in 2018, with USS Theodore Roosevelt stopping in 2020 to mark 25 years since the end of the Vietnam War.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/6/25/uss-ronald-reagan-aircraft-carrier-arrives-in-vietnams-danang The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos