Hot weather in England allows snakes to escape

Snake owners have been warned to keep a close eye on their pets throughout the summer months when large numbers of reptiles escape their cages.

The RSPCA has provided new insights after hotline calls reached record levels during the recent UK heat wave.

Evie Button, RSPCA’s chief scientific officer, said the snake’s behavior and need to release are heavily influenced by the weather.

Grass snakes are frequently found in England.

The warmer you are, the more active you are, which is why you escape more in the summer, she told The Sunday Times.

Last year, before the surge, the RSPCA received more than 100 calls per month about escaped snakes.

The organization issued a similar warning earlier this month. Snakes are excellent escape artists and will take advantage of a crack in a fence door or loose lid.

The RSPCA said the owner’s behavior during the warm weather contributed greatly to the escape.

Another reason more snakes escape in the summer is that some owners take them outside to take advantage of natural light, the statement said.

Sunlight is good for reptiles, but the RSPCA urges owners to keep their pets safe as pets can warm up on sunny days and move very quickly.

Many of the snakes that RSPCA officers are called to collect are thought to be escaped pets.

Another reason for the surge in escapes is believed to be an increase in the number of pet snakes, which has surged from 500,000 to 700,000 over the past 12 months.

There are only three types of native snakes in the UK, including the venomous pit viper.

The other two are grass snakes and smooth snakes that are common in gardens.

However, you can usually see more than 30 Esculapians living near the canals.

The Aesculapian is a type of rat snake found natively throughout Europe, often growing to over 6 feet in length.

Pet snakes are generally completely dependent on their owners and are unlikely to survive in the UK’s wilds.

It is illegal to release or allow any non-native species, including snakes, to escape.

