Vazquez’s 88th-minute goal earns USA a 1-1 draw against Jamaica in CONCACAF Gold Cup opener





CHICAGO (AP) Brandon Vazquez saved the United States from what would have been the Americans’ first loss in a CONCACAF Gold Cup opener.

Vazquez’s 88th-minute goal gave 13th-placed USA a 1-1 draw against 63rd-placed Jamaica on Saturday night. He had entered the match six minutes earlier, tying it to the United States with his first competitive international appearance. Born in Chula Vista, Calif., the 24-year-old striker could have played for Mexico.

That means everything, said Vazquez, who was overlooked for last year’s World Cup training. To be able to score a goal in my draw is incredible.

Damion Lowe put the Reggae Boyz ahead in the 13th minute, and Matt Turner kept USA close by saving a penalty on his 29th birthday. The defending champions returned when Jess Ferreiras crossed defender Dexter Lembikisa in Vazquez, who scored with a right-footed shot from 7 yards for his second goal in four international appearances.

That’s the kind of two points lost, said Jamaican coach Heimir Hallgrmsson, who led Iceland to the 2018 World Cup.

They are in season. A young and energetic team, he said of the United States. A lot of our players are coming off a break from their season, so I knew this game would be tricky.

In front of an announced crowd of 36,666 at Solider Field, Lowe scored his third goal in 53 international appearances with a header from 8 yards after Demarai Grays’ free kick. Lowe was played onside when Matt Miazga backed off to restart Gray, an Everton winger who made his Reggae Boyz debut after switching affiliations from England.

Next up for the Americans is a Wednesday game in St. Louis with 139th-ranked St. Kitts and Nevis, which kicks off Sunday against 104th-ranked Trinidad and Tobago.

The United States, which fielded a mostly junior varsity team, has won 15 in 16 previous Gold Cup openings, staining it with a 1-1 draw against Panama in 2017. The United States has 38 wins, five draws and a group stage loss a 2-1 loss to the Panamanians in 2011.

Turner was the only American player to be a regular at last year’s World Cup and one of five survivors on last week’s Nations League list. He dove to his left to parry a 29th-minute Leon Bailey penalty, which put the rebound wide with his weaker right foot.

He’s a player who came to us and wanted to play both tournaments, USA interim coach BJ Callaghan said. I always say big players make big plays.

The penalty was awarded when Aidan Morris knocked down Kevon Lambert following a throw-in.

Jamaica keeper Andre Blake deflected Jordan Morris’ open shot in first-half stoppage time with his right arm, then blocked Cristian Roldans’ effort in the 71st minute with a leg.

Notes: Eight American starters were from Major League Soccer. … Gregg Berhalter, whose contract expired in December and was rehired on June 16, was on hand to watch and will not return to training until September. … Aiden Morris, Alan Soora and Cade Cowell played their first competitive matches for the United States, also tying them with Team USA.

