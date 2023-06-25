Research shows millions of Brits fear they won’t be able to afford to care for their aging parents | caregiver





The millions of people who will have to provide unpaid care for their aging parents in the future fear they won’t have enough money to do so, a charity said.

Age A survey of adults aged 40 to 60 who were considering becoming unpaid caregivers in the UK found that 61% thought they would find it difficult to manage their finances.

Three-quarters of respondents said they were worried about the stress of caring for elderly parents, and 69% said it would be difficult to balance childcare with other responsibilities, including work.

These figures provide insight into the anxieties and challenges people face when providing unpaid assistance, from shopping and personal care assistance to hospital visits and chores.

Growing life expectancy, cost-of-living crises, and burdens on health and social welfare systems are increasingly shifting the responsibility of supporting aging parents to adult children.

The UK Age Survey of 2,386 people, scaled by national population figures, found that currently 3.3 million people between the ages of 40 and 60 in the UK care for or support their parents, with around 8.3 million considering doing so. there is. future.

An analysis by the University of Sheffield in the UK estimates the total value of unpaid health care in England and Wales to be $162 billion a year, up nearly a third since 2011.

According to 2021 Census data, people living in poverty-stricken areas are most likely to provide unpaid care. Results from a new Age UK poll also suggest that many people believe they are not adequately prepared to provide unpaid care.

More than a quarter of those who said they were considering providing care in the future said they were not sure what to do if their parent fell, and 35% said they were not sure what to do if their parent was isolated or lonely.

Of those who already cared for their parents, 60% said they had no idea how hard it was.

A survey respondent who was caring for a mother in her 80s who suffered from dementia said that she tried to do housework regularly and visit her mother regularly to take her to the hospital, but it was really difficult to have a full-time job. As she got older, she never learned how to care for her parents, she said.

Age UK Director Caroline Abrahams said the data showed that unpaid caregivers who often face a range of challenges, including learning to navigate complex health and care systems, need more support.

The charity has launched an awareness campaign, Know What To Do, and runs a helpline that provides advice on issues including finding and accessing social services.

