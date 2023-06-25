Amazon could be the largest US retailer in 2024, JP Morgan analysts say





Amazon (AMZN) is set to achieve a major milestone in 2024: to become the largest retailer in the United States, according to JP Morgan analysts Doug Anmuth and Bryan M. Smilek.

If that happens, Amazon will overthrow Walmart (WMT) as the nation’s largest retailer. It would be a seismic shift, driven by increased e-commerce penetration, faster shipping times, and the stickiness of Amazon Prime. JP Morgan estimates show that in 2023, Amazon’s gross merchandise volume, or GMV, will grow 11.6% year-over-year to $477 billion.

This kind of growth shows the kind of resilience Wall Street was hoping to see emerge from e-commerce companies, which have had a tough 2022. Although e-commerce companies like Amazon have seen major booms during the pandemic, the past year has seen a setback. It was the first year since 2009 that U.S. e-commerce grew by less than 10%, analysts noted, adding just 8.5% year-over-year, “likely due to macroeconomic pressures, the resurgence of [brick-and-mortar] retailers and the post-pandemic shift to omnichannel retail,” Anmuth and Smilek wrote on June 20.

This year, Amazon’s GMV is increasing due to “solid growth in under-penetrated categories” like groceries and apparel, “faster delivery speeds, with a follow-up in 2023 towards the fastest delivery speeds.” faster Amazon,” and “Prime flywheel,” the idea that the company’s much-discussed subscription service builds momentum at every stage of the experience, the analysts wrote.

Amazon’s e-commerce business will also benefit from increased B2B capabilities, new fintech offerings such as Buy With Prime and an estimated growth in the number of third-party sellers operating in the enterprise marketplace, they added.

JP Morgan estimates there will be approximately 300 million Prime members worldwide by the end of this year. In 2021, then-CEO Jeff Bezos said the company had “more than 200 million Prime members worldwide”.

The story continues

Amazon also has a massive grip on the e-commerce market, and by the end of 2023, JP Morgan analysts expect the company’s e-commerce market share to be 42.2%, or an increase of 106 basis points year over year.

View of delivery vans at Amazon Hub in North Las Vegas (DeeCee Carter/MediaPunch/IPX)

JP Morgan’s optimism on Amazon is also linked to the belief that the company will leverage generative AI in its e-commerce operations, suggesting that “ChatGPT-like product research would create an interactive conversational experience.” which analysts said would “allow Amazon and other retailers to deliver a more personalized customer experience” and that AI could also “allow Amazon and other retailers to take advantage of a wide range of historical and customer purchase data and improve personalized recommendations”.

Government scrutiny of big tech

There is a catch, however: In recent months, so-called “big tech” companies, including Amazon, have come under increased scrutiny from the federal government. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said he was investigating what he called Amazon’s “abysmal security record” and, while it’s far from the first time Sanders has gone after at Amazon, it’s certainly one of the most formal, and it’s unlikely to be the last.

Additionally, last week the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) sued Amazon, alleging the company tricked customers into signing up for Amazon Prime and making it harder to cancel those subscriptions. The lawsuit is the byproduct of an FTC investigation that began in 2021. For Amazon, it’s a punch of a lawsuit, alleging the company violated multiple privacy laws. consumers and that the court should issue an injunction to stop Amazon’s Prime subscription practices. .

This new legal action by Amazon follows actions by the FTC against many big names in technology, including Alphabet (GOOG), Microsoft (MSFT), Meta (META) and Apple (APPL).

Allie Garfinkle is a senior technical reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @agarfinks and on LinkedIn.

Click here for the latest stock trends from the Yahoo Finance platform.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance.

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/amazon-may-be-the-largest-us-retailer-in-2024-according-to-jp-morgan-analysts-140145976.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos