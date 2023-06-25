Britain’s joint hottest day of 32.2C recorded on Sunday | england weather





Britain experienced its hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures reaching 32.2C on Sunday.

The warmest place in the country is Coningsby, Lincolnshire, matching this year’s record set on June 10 by Chertsey, Surrey.

Conningsby is also the place that recorded the hottest 40.3C in the UK on July 19 last year.

However, on Sunday evening, thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected across northern England, parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland, with up to 30mm of rain expected in parts of the northeast.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued across eastern Scotland and northeast England from 1pm to 9pm on Sunday.

Bureau of Meteorologist Amy Bokota said: “Because UV levels are high, make sure you stay hydrated and wear sunscreen.

Avoid placing single-use barbecues in grassland areas.

The weather is expected to be chilly next week, with fresher air especially from the southeast.

Temperatures in London were expected to stay no higher than 24C on Monday, indicating a significant drop.

Bokota said he feels more comfortable than he has in the past few weeks.

The National Weather Service has warned people to enjoy the heat wisely and responsibly.

A teenage girl died after being pulled from the sea in Lincolnshire on Saturday evening.

A 15-year-old girl and a teenage boy were airlifted from Cleethorpes Beach and taken to hospital.

Humberside Police said: We can sadly confirm that a 15-year-old girl has died after a multi-agency search for two missing children off the coast of Cleethorpes in northeast Lincolnshire.

The boy was later discharged from the hospital after undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, the London Fire Brigade said 10 fire engines and about 70 firefighters were on hand to extinguish a grass fire in Lammy Marsh in Enfield, north of the city. About 2 hectares of meadow were disembarked on Sunday afternoon.

PA Media contributed to this report.

