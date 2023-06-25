Brandon Vazquez scores a late equalizer to earn a point for USA against Jamaica





Doug McIntyre

football journalist

For nearly 88 minutes of Saturday’s 1-1 Gold Cup opener draw against Jamaica in Chicago, a shorthanded U.S. men’s national team looked second to a team packed with Premier League forwards.

But a first-half penalty kick from Matt Turner and a late Brandon Vazquez equalizer stole a point from the Americans, who narrowly kept alive a streak of never losing the opener of the biennial regional championship.

Here are three quick thoughts after Saturday’s game.

A bold return for the United States

With USMNT headliners like Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna and more than a dozen other regulars enjoying a deserved break between European club seasons, this group of younger, greener Americans knew that they were going to have a long night against what many think is the best collection. of Reggae Boyz ever.

No less than five Premier League veterans dotted the Jamaican squad, while only one of the American starters from last weekend’s successful CONCACAF Nations League defense, goalkeeper Matt Turner, was in the squad. Saturday training for hosts.

Sure enough, it went mostly as expected. The more experienced Jamaicans started strong. Lowe opened the scoring with a free header after just 13 minutes. If Turner hadn’t saved the kick later in the first half by Leon Bailey and Bailey hadn’t missed the rebound, the deficit probably would have been insurmountable.

“Big players make big plays, and Matt made a big play there,” interim USA coach BJ Callaghan said afterwards. “I think it also changed the momentum a bit,”

There is no question. USA played with more urgency after the break, and eventually the increased pressure paid off, creating the opening for Vazquez to score his first competitive goal for USA.

“The feeling in the dressing room at half-time was calm. It was clear what we had to do,” Callaghan said. “I think you then saw a good performance in the second half.”

Jamaica look like legitimate title contenders

USA probably earned the point at the end, but don’t take anything away from the visitors. With the United States, Canada and Mexico all missing from the key players who prioritized the CONCACAF Nations League Finals last weekend, full-strength Jamaica were considered a dark horse before the Gold Cup title. The Reggae Boyz show on Saturday didn’t hint at anything that they can’t win their first title.

“We always knew they were going to be a strong opponent, they’re a very talented Jamaican team who can hurt you in different ways,” Callaghan said. “There were a lot of learning moments for us and, at the same time, I think there are a lot of good responses that we saw tonight.”

These experiences could prove vital if the United States and Jamaica meet again in the knockout stage, or even the final. The Americans outplayed the Jamaicans in the 2017 final, two years after the visitors stunned them in the semi-finals, Jamaica’s only victory at the USMNT. These Reggae Boyz are better than either of these teams.

Says Callaghan: “I think they can make a really big run in this tournament.”

Americans need to know that repeating won’t be easy

Saturday’s fightback speaks to the culture that has been cultivated in the American ranks at all levels since the colossal failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. Yet Saturday also suggested that the Americans will not necessarily head for another regional title as easily as the first-channel USMNT brushed off the Mexicans and Canadians earlier this month en route to a second straight Nations League crown.

Likewise, just because a US “C” team stunned a near-full-strength El Tri in the 2021 Gold Cup Finals doesn’t mean this team of role-players and unproven kids can match. the feat. Maybe we shouldn’t even expect them to. However, unfairly, they still are. Faced with a more seasoned opponent on Saturday, the American reserve took the opportunity to share the spoils. It remains to be seen whether they will be able to lift the trophy again. And maybe it doesn’t even matter. Because Saturday always looked like a victory for these American doubles, whatever the final score.

Doug McIntyre is a football writer for FOX Sports. Prior to joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer at ESPN and Yahoo Sports and covered the United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Follow him on Twitter @ByDougMcIntyre.

