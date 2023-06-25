How the UK’s housing system compares to other countries





It’s no secret that the UK’s housing market is in serious trouble. With rents soaring and mortgage rates reaching 6%, renters and homeowners alike are struggling.

As Brits feel the housing crisis, how does the UK’s housing crisis compare to other countries? Five experts share their opinions.

Are we really a nation obsessed with homeownership?

The UK has long had a reputation for being a country focused on ownership rather than leasing. However, the reality is a bit more complicated.

Dr Nicodem Szumilo, Associate Professor of Economics and Finance in the Built Environment at UCL Bartlett School of Sustainable Construction, said the UK is obsessed with home ownership given the importance of having one’s own home for many people.

There’s a cultural aspect to this, but it’s also been a political choice to encourage homeownership for decades or centuries, he said.

Dr. Szumilo says this is a recognition that homeowners are better citizens who are more likely to vote and engage in their communities, better neighbors who can take better care of their homes, or better workers who can do more damage when they quit their jobs. said to have originated from mortgage. There are countries with higher ownership rates, but in the UK, home ownership is definitely important for many people.

Professor Christian Hilber of the London School of Economics said Britons generally prefer to own.

After World War II, homeownership rates increased in part due to rising incomes and deregulation of credit markets, and in part due to Margaret Thatcher’s 1980 Home Buying Rights Policy, which greatly increased homeownership attainment.

However, UK homeownership rates have actually fallen from 70% in 2004 to 64% in recent years, well below the European average.

In the UK, around 36% of people are renting, with 19% private housing and 16% social housing. According to these 2021 figures, France has very similar rates of rental accommodation at around 35%, but Germany has a higher rate of 50%.

It’s not entirely clear why homeownership rates have declined since 2003, but the fact that many young, low-income households, especially in Greater London and the South East, can no longer afford it, the professor said. Hilbert. Only recently has this trend stopped and may have reversed.

Currently, the UK’s homeownership rate is at a moderate level, similar to that of the US. Higher than Germany or Switzerland, but lower than Southern European countries, Romania or China. Romania or China each allocated housing to residents after the fall of communism and some domestic reforms.

How do my house prices compare?

Our house prices are rising at a higher rate than most other countries.

Professor Hilber said house prices have risen very strongly in real terms over the past 50 years.

Only New Zealand has seen stronger growth than any other OECD country over this period. The strong rise in prices has been largely driven by the restrictive planning systems in both countries that limit housing construction along with growing demand. Given these historically strong price increases, younger households have become desperate to climb the homeownership ladder. Partly because they perceive it as a good investment, partly because home ownership provides a hedge against rising rents, and partly because young renters find the dream of owning increasingly unrealistic over time. It may be because you realize that it can be. .

Luke Murphy, deputy director of the Institute for Public Policy (IPPR), said the UK was not exceptional at the level of homeownership, but the way homeownership was achieved was different.

“What we’re increasingly looking for is not building enough homes for a generation while subsidizing demand with things like purchase assistance and stamp duty measures,” he said.

This has created expectations of increased value and ownership is too related to increased value and not what most people want in a home: the security, stability and control it provides. It’s not about focusing on home ownership per se, but what it becomes in the UK.

How does the UK rental market compare to other countries?

In Vienna, the majority of the city’s population lives in subsidized, high-quality housing. The system will cost around 500m per year, but this is mainly funded by a 1% tax on resident income, some of which has been copied in other cities, including Barcelona. However, critics have pointed to a weak housing market across the board, and Bloomberg found last month the weakest housing market among major European capitals.

Berlin introduced a radical rent cap in June 2019, which freezes 90% of apartment rents for five years in rent. The law even allowed tenants to sue their landlord to lower their rent.

However, some landlords have introduced higher shadow rents that tenants will have to pay if the rent cap is found unconstitutional during a court challenge to the contract and Berlin’s housing supply declines. The policy was overturned by the German Constitutional Court in 2021.

New York City has rent controlled apartments with maximum basic rent system. That is, the housing department determines the maximum and minimum rent for each individual apartment. This figure is adjusted every two years.

According to IPPR’s Mr Murphy, the UK is an outlier in private leasing in that it certainly has one of the most liberalized private leasing systems in Europe.

There is currently legislation passing through Congress to change this, but we offer very little security and control to those who actually live in the private rental sector. Examples include no-fault eviction, possible eviction after six months, and reduced ability to decorate the home or have pets, he said. The government has promised to change that, but it has taken quite a while to get there. And of course that means more people want to focus on home ownership.

Professor Whitehead noted that the Scandinavian countries and Denmark, which have large rental sectors, have a much larger affordable housing sector than ours.

What’s wrong with our leasing sector?

Compared to other countries, the UK’s private rental sector is not good for renters, according to Dr Szumilo.

Regulations such as no-fault eviction, unfair referral procedures or lack of protection when landlords do not take care of the property make it really difficult to become a tenant in the UK. Other markets, particularly Germany or Switzerland, have regulations favorable to renters, which leads to low homeownership rates, he said.

The UK rental market is highly fragmented with many landlords holding very little property. This is not how things are done in most other countries with large landlords. It is changing in the UK, but very slowly.

Like many things in the UK, the rental market is more bureaucratic than elsewhere and favors landlords wherever possible. This means there are often hidden fees and charges for renters. It’s also not cheap for homeowners. The government no longer allows mortgage interest to be treated as an expense for tax purposes. This makes becoming a landlord much more expensive, especially with high interest rates.

So, is the situation in Britain worse than the rest of the world?

not the whole Professor Christine Whitehead, emeritus professor of housing economics at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), said it would be foolish to point out that we are completely incompetent. Our style housing system.

She said moving away from quantitative easing to a more normal system had predictable results and would be costly and very detrimental to many people.

What is happening in many countries is that we are getting older. People who bought homes in the 1970s and 80s did very well. Covid-19 meant they were furloughed by the government. So instead of having a relationship between GDP and house prices, what we got was a relationship between individual income. Assets have increased. They jumped into the market and helped drive up house prices.

Every country operates very differently. Quite a few countries have some form of rent stabilization, usually not rent control, and that’s certainly something we’d like to see. But it’s not easy to say. There are few great examples elsewhere. Certainly, at that moment we were running into all the things that were wrong with our system.

What can we learn from other countries?

Building homes and strengthening tenant rights

IPPR’s Mr Murphy has suggested that the UK is too focused on increasing demand and not enough on building housing and that this could be changed by pulling a leaf out of the books of other countries.

“Unsurprisingly, if we focus a lot of government support on demand and don’t build enough homes, that will make homes more expensive and harder to buy,” he said. There are other countries that definitely work better. While not entirely exceptional or the only country facing challenges, we have an unusually unaffordable housing market, especially for people to buy their own homes.

We insisted on a much longer tenancy to provide more stability. Ended Section 21, removed some grounds for eviction, limited rent increases during tenancy, and gave tenants additional rights, giving them greater control and freedom to decorate their homes. Have pets and place requirements on landlords to upgrade the property and keep it to a decent standard. We also need to reform our planning system and land markets and build more housing so government can invest in truly affordable housing for rent.

Reduce bureaucracy and rethink the Green Belt

Professor Paul Cheshire, Professor Emeritus of Economic Geography at the LSE, said the UK should follow other countries in reducing unnecessary bureaucracy and consider easing some restrictions on green belt development.

We strictly forbid building on greenbelt land close to the cities people want to live in. That means people are jumping the Green Belt to get affordable housing within a two-hour commute from London. More cars, he said.

Besides freezing space, it’s random. Germany, Switzerland, and France have rules-based systems, and once they are democratically agreed upon, they run them. Any significant change in Britain is an endless political debate. This is why it costs 10 times more to build a kilometer of high-speed rail in England than it does in France. This drives up land prices. That means building more social housing. This is financially impossible because of the cost of land because land has become so scarce.

Could we switch to a more European model?

Probably not, Professor Hilber thinks.

Better rental market regulation, rather than stricter, and a new Build to Rent-boom will improve the rental market’s attractiveness in the medium term, he said.

But I can’t imagine Britain becoming like Germany or Switzerland. In Switzerland, less than 40% of households own one, and it is common for people to live happily in the same rental house for decades. This is unlikely to happen in UK ownership. In fact, you may have been too entrenched in society until now.

