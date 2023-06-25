The UK’s power network faces a surprising scale of change towards net zero





The 820,000 km of electrical cables crisscrossing the UK have proven to be a solid investment for those who have stormed the power network sector since privatization in 1990.

International investors including Warren Buffett, Li Ka-shing and major global infrastructure funds have enjoyed the comfort of owning regulated monopolies in relatively sleepy sectors that draw less political heat than producing or selling energy.

They are in a sharp awakening. The sector’s vital role in helping the UK government achieve its legally binding target to reduce carbon emissions will require growth and investment on a scale not seen in decades, and is at the center of difficult decisions about legislation and community rights. let it lie.

The exact shape of the future system is unclear. However, the direction of movement is the electrification of the economy with clean energy where wind turbines, electric vehicles and heat pumps are replacing coal-fired power plants, gasoline cars and gas boilers.

According to industry and government best forecasts, this could require more than 460,000 km of new land electrical cables by 2050, enabling the transmission of up to 200% more power from far more diverse and complex sources. Land networks alone could require a total investment of $350 billion by 2050, the government said.

John Armitt, chairman of the UK’s National Infrastructure Commission, says the scale and speed of the new infrastructure required is staggering. This is a big challenge.

The transition got off to a rocky start as complaints grew that new power projects would have to wait years to connect to the electrical network. In the UK, it is currently owned by six groups including FTSE 100 giants SSE and National Grid, Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway Energy and Lis CK Infrastructure Holdings.

According to Lawrence Slade, president of the Energy Networks Association, about 330 gigawatts of new generation or storage projects are currently waiting to be connected to the system. This far exceeds any projections of current installed capacity and future demand, although not all projects are likely to come to fruition.

About 2 GW have been connected at the regional distribution level so far this year, Slade added, and about 33 GW will join the transport level over the next two years. Things are moving, he says.

Industry points to outdated queuing rules and slow planning periods that delay work. According to the NIC, the average time it takes for large infrastructure projects to make a planning decision has increased from 2.6 years to 4.2 years over the past 10 years, and 58% are now challenged in court through judicial review. If you’re not careful, Armitt says, the whole system gets bogged down.

With Nick Winser, the government’s first electrical network commissioner, releasing his report within a few weeks, numerous reviews are under way or conclusions to speed up.

We need a national conversation, Scottish Power CEO Keith Anderson said, warning about the dangers of a perception of roughing up local issues.

Scottish powerhouse Keith Anderson Jason Alden/Bloomberg

But even when non-financial barriers are removed, headaches for investments and bills remain. The Watcher Ofgem regulates how much the network can spend and charge its customers. It recently approved an investment of $31 billion over the next five years, down from $37.4 billion invested in previous price control rounds, reducing investor returns to protect consumers from a cost-of-living crisis. We acknowledge that customer costs have previously been higher than expected.

In a sign of tension, Ofgems’ move has prompted Berkshire Hathaway Northern Powergrid to appeal to the UK Competition and Markets Authority over the regulator’s irrational and illogical approach. Citizens Advice, a legal rights group, intervened in the case and warned that winning the case would be against the interests of consumers.

Ofgem is seeking changes to its price control framework over the long term to try and push investments, but risk reforms unnerve investors.

Rob McDonald, Managing Director of SSEN Transmission, which owns the network in Scotland, says the key we need is more certainty.

In answering the question about the impact on the bill, the government argues that network costs per unit of electricity will not increase significantly from net zero, since the higher costs will be spread over more electricity usage.

A stronger network will help reduce overall wholesale costs by enabling more renewable electricity to be deployed. However, the shape of future legislation is highly uncertain and any surge could result in a political backlash.

do [network owners] Given the political risks ahead, do you really want to invest this amount? asked Sir Dieter Helm, a professor of economic policy at Oxford University who regularly advises governments. my true fear [net zero] Goal: It will all take longer.

Politicians and networks hope that one measure that can lower network costs is demand-side response. Demand-side response encourages businesses and households to shift their electricity usage to off-peak hours. This could mean charging your car or running your washing machine overnight, for example. Government analysis suggests it could cut up to 15 GW off peak demand, potentially saving up to $50 billion in network costs by 2050.

Adoption and viability are uncertain, however, and all require far more system administration. To help with this, the government appreciates National Grid’s role as an electric system operator and is effectively re-nationalizing some of its businesses, creating the system operator of the future with public ownership and wider remit.

Despite these interventions, the sector is still receiving significant interest from investors. In November, SSE sold a 25% stake in its transmission business to investors including the board of the Ontario Teachers Pension Plan for $1.5 billion.

Last year, a consortium led by KKR and Australia’s Macquarie reached last-minute talks to acquire UK Power Networks from CKI, but withdrew at the last minute due to rising inflation. UKPN has paid a dividend of 2.2 billion since being acquired for 5.5 billion in 2010.

CKI would not comment on whether it is still seeking a sale. All buyers must have strong guts for the drastic changes required.

Amit says the government has to make big decisions. If we don’t make that decision, if we don’t accept the reality of the challenge, we won’t succeed. [to net zero]. We’re not going to get there with wishful thinking.

