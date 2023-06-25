10 Best Events Across the US to Celebrate the October 14 Annular Solar Eclipse





Where will you be for America’s “Ring of Fire”?

On Saturday, October 14, 2023, the second of three central eclipses crosses the United States over the eight years between 2017 and 2024. For most viewers, it will be a partial eclipse, with the moon taking a chunk of the sun above the course of a few hours. However, if you position yourself on a path about 125 miles wide stretching from Oregon to Texas (and all the way to Central and South America), a rare annular solar eclipse will be visible.

From selected locations in Oregon, California, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico and Texas, a bright ring around the moon will be visible for up to 4 minutes 53 seconds. Anyone using solar eclipse glasses can safely view the eclipse from anywhere on the way, but visit one of these dedicated viewing events for expert commentary, telescopes, activities and more :

1. Albuquerque International Hot Air Balloon Festival

Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta (Image credit: Leo York/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Location: Albuquerque, New Mexico (map)

“Ring of fire” time and duration: 10:34 MDT, 4 min 43 s

A nine-day event that’s been held in early October since 1972, the penultimate day of this year’s Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta (October 7-15, 2023) happens to coincide with the annular solar eclipse – and c It’s almost right on the center line. There are no special events planned as such, but the spectacle of 500 colorful balloons will attract many to one of the biggest cities on the way to annularity. Crowds of 100,000 are expected, as are clear skies. The balloons should be grounded by 10:30 a.m., which is enough for the long “ring of fire” that begins a few minutes later. Tickets are usually $15 per session to attend.

2. Eclipse UTOPIA

Location: Four Sisters Ranch, Utopia, Texas (map)

“Ring of fire” time and duration: 11:49 a.m. CDT, 4:50 mins

Besides being in the 120 square mile quadrant for the “Great Texas Twoclipse” – where the two eclipse paths of October 14, 2023 and April 8, 2024 intersect – the Texas town of Utopia is almost where the two axes intersect. First comes a long “ring of fire,” for which Four Sisters Ranch hosts an intimate campout, also promising unprecedented views and eclectic music. If you have fun, come back less than six months later to experience a long totality in the same place. Tickets to “Discover Convergence” start at $250.

3. Welcome Home Party

Location: Quiet Valley Ranch, Kerrville, Texas (map)

“Ring of fire” time and duration: 10:22 a.m. CDT, 4 minutes 24 seconds

Just south of Kerrville in the Texas Hill Country, Quiet Valley Ranch is also firmly at the crossroads of eclipses. In early April 2024, it will host its annual Kerrville Folk Festival – a staple of the local music scene for over 50 years – as a rare totality arrives, renamed the 2024 KerrEclipse Festival. Before that, it will host the third annual Welcome Home Fest (October 12-15, 2023), a smaller, more intimate version using a smaller stage.

4. Ring of Fire Fest, Goosenecks State Park

Aerial view of the swan’s neck relief. (Image credit: Wild Horizons/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Location: Mexican Hat, Utah (map)

“Ring of fire” time and duration: 10:29 MDT, 4 min 40 sec

Utah’s national parks are world famous, but Utah’s state parks remain a hidden gem. On October 14, 2023, this small park on a dramatic bend in the San Juan River will host an event featuring telescopes, solar binoculars, food stalls and information booths, with free solar eclipse glasses provided by San Juan County Economic Development and Visitor Services. It is also an international starry sky park. If you wish to stay overnight, there are eight designated campsites along the rim of the canyon.

5. Solar Eclipse Train

Location: Sky Railway, Santa Fe, New Mexico (map)

“Ring of fire” time and duration: 10:36 MDT, 2 min 34 s

Sky Railway in Santa Fe, New Mexico offers a 2-3 hour trip to and from the Santa Fe depot that includes a seat, coffee, breakfast pastry, live entertainment – ​​and a annular solar eclipse “ring of fire” out the window. Tickets start at $259 and upgrades are possible for the Acoma, the original 1937 Super Chief parlor car that traveled between Chicago and Los Angeles. The same company also offers The Stargazer package – a trip from Santa Fe to Galisteo Basin to see the New Mexico night sky.

6. EclipseFest 2023

Crater Lake National Park Oregon USA. (Image credit: Benedek via Getty Images)

Location: Klamath County, Oregon (map)

“Ring of fire” time and duration: 9:17 a.m. PDT, 4:22 a.m.

Crater Lake National Park in Oregon is sure to be a magnet for eclipse hunters, but it could be cold up there — and maybe even snow. At a much lower elevation, but only 25 miles southeast is Klamath County. Its multi-day festival EclipseFest 2023 (October 12-15, with early-bird tickets also including October 10-11) includes camping, food and drink, vendors and artisans over three full days activities, games, prizes, dancing, tasting and shopping. Tickets start at $160 for camping and $250 for RVs.

7. Ring of Fire Eclipse Festival

Location: Ely, Nevada (map)

“Ring of fire” time and duration: 9:24 a.m. PDT, 3 min 33 sec

This small town in eastern Nevada is best known for its proximity to Great Basin National Park, a dark sky park since 2016, and where on October 14 a “ring of fire” will be visible for about 3 minutes. 42 seconds. However, there is an argument for staying in Ely because the town’s Ring of Fire Eclipse Festival (October 11-16) will include trail walks, a pub crawl, a pumpkin toss, a talk about the Nevada UFO history and – perhaps best of all – the Nevada Northern Railway will take passengers on a special eclipse-viewing ride on a century-old steam locomotive. NASA and the San Francisco Exploratorium will also broadcast the event live from the Nevada Northern Railway National Historic Landmark. Organizers also promise a safe area for photographers away from the crowds.

8. Annular Solar Eclipse 2023 Glamping Weekend Retreat

Needles District, Canyonlands National Park. (Image credit: Gerhard Zwerger-Schoner via Getty Images)

Location: Glamping Canyonlands​, The Needles district, Canyonlands National Park, Monticello, Utah (map)

“Ring of fire” time and duration: 10:34 MDT, 0 min 0 seconds (edge ​​effects)

On the northern edge of the path of annularity, this event on a 22-acre glamping resort south of Moab, Utah should intrigue those who have seen a “ring of fire” before and want to see something new. Right in the remote Needles neighborhood of Canyonlands National Park, this all-inclusive private three-day event (October 15-17, 2023) includes a converted school bus bar, a professional chef preparing a star-studded dinner, an astronomy tour and cocktails. However, don’t overlook the 0 min 0 sec “ring of fire”. What this actually means is that you will see a ‘broken annular’ eclipse around the sun instead of a classic ‘ring of fire’ during which the Baily’s Pearls – usually only seen during a solar eclipse total – will be present sparkling around the moon for a few minutes. This is the ideal warm-up until April 8, 2024.

9. Solar Eclipse Festival 2023, Hutchings Museum Institute

Location: Hutchings Museum Institute, Lehi, Utah (map)

“Ring of fire” time and duration: 10:28 MDT, partial solar eclipse only

Be careful because this one is about 60 miles north of the northern boundary of the annularity path, so what you will see is not a “ring of fire”, but an 88% partial solar eclipse. The celestial event will be marked at the Hutchings Museum Institute with free eclipse glasses, viewing guides, solar science kits, experiments and activities in partnership with Starnet Libraries and NASA Science – but this is only 150 miles north of where a “ring of fire” lasting 4 minutes 38 seconds will be visible from Sevier, Utah.

10. Fleischmann Planetarium and Science Center

Location: Reno, Nevada (map)

‘Ring of Fire’ time and duration: 9:21 AM MDT, 85% partial eclipse only

Details are few, but the Fleischmann Planetarium in Reno, Nevada, will hold a public event. However, as tempting as it may be, there is only a large partial solar eclipse. For a glimpse of a “ring of fire,” travel 117 miles north of Reno to the Rye Patch State Recreation Area. Drive another 50 miles to the center of the path just north of Winnemucca for a ‘ring fire’ lasting 4 minutes 35 seconds.

