UK weather: Hottest day of the year as temperatures rise above 32C | british news





Britain has so far recorded the hottest day of the year, but weather forecasters are predicting chilly weather in the coming days.

Mercury soared to 32.2C in Coningsby, Lincolnshire, on Sunday afternoon, matching the highest reached in Chertsey, Surrey, on June 10.

Cunningsby is also the place where the UK’s record high temperature of 40.3 degrees was recorded in July last year.

But on Sunday evening, a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for much of eastern England and Scotland by 9pm, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting up to 30mm of rain in some areas.

On Monday and Tuesday, the weather is expected to be chilly, with fresher air especially in the southeast.

The Met Office said temperatures in London would not exceed 24C, which would mean a “fairly significant drop”.

Check the weather forecast for your area

In the Southwest, Glastonbury Festival goers were expected to stay dry during Elton John’s closing set on Sunday night.

No “significant” rain is expected on Monday’s journey home for festival goers.

The National Weather Service said temperatures over the weekend were in line with popular Mediterranean vacation hotspots, but cautioned the public.

A 15-year-old girl died after being rescued from Cleethorpes Beach in Lincolnshire on Saturday evening, and a teenage boy was also rescued and taken to hospital. He has since been discharged.

Meanwhile, the London Fire Brigade deployed 10 fire engines and 70 firefighters to extinguish a grass fire at Lammy Marsh in Enfield.

The fire damaged about 1 hectare of grassland and was not extinguished until after 3pm.

The New Wimbledon Theater in London has canceled performances of the musical ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ due to the heat.

Due to the outside temperature of over 30 degrees Celsius and the impact on the stage working environment, we have reluctantly decided to cancel today’s performance of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory the musical.

“The very humid air is likely to make you feel much more comfortable than in the past few weeks,” said Bureau of Meteorologist Amy Bokota.

“Monday will be fresher with some sunshine and showers like we saw today.”

