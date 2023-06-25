No one knows the cost of the search for the Titan submersible for the US military





PORTLAND, Maine The cost of the unprecedented search for the missing Titan submersible will easily run into millions of dollars, experts said Friday.

The massive international effort of aircraft, surface ships and deep-sea robots began on Sunday when the Titan was reported missing. Searchers raced against a 96-hour clock in the desperate hope of finding and rescuing the occupants of the ships before their oxygen supply ran out.

But all hope was extinguished on Thursday when officials announced the submersible had suffered a catastrophic implosion, killing all five people on board.

A reduced search remained in place on Friday as remote-controlled robots, known as ROVs, continued to scan the seabed for evidence that could shed light on what happened in the deep waters of the ‘North Atlantic.

The search area stretched for thousands of miles twice the size of Connecticut and in waters 2 1/2 miles (4 kilometers) deep with agencies including the U.S. Coast Guard, Canadian Coast Guard, United States Navy and other agencies and private entities.

There is no other comparable ocean research, especially with so many countries and even commercial enterprises involved lately, said Virginia-based naval historian, analyst and author Norman Polmar.

The plane alone is expensive to operate, and the Government Accountability Office has estimated the hourly cost at tens of thousands of dollars. The P-3 Orion turboprop and P-8 Poseidon jet-powered submarine hunters, as well as the C-130 Hercules, were all used in the search.

In this image provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a crew member sits aboard a Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules aircraft based at Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, while it flies about 900 miles east of Cape Cod, Mass., during the search for the 21-foot submersible, Titan, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (Petty Officer 1st Class Amber Howie/US Coast Guard via AP)

Some agencies may request refunds. But the U.S. Coast Guard, whose bill alone will run into the millions, is generally prohibited by federal law from collecting reimbursement for any search or rescue service, said Stephen Koerting, a Maine attorney who specializes in maritime law.

The Coast Guard, by law and policy, does not seek to recover costs associated with search and rescue from recipients of these services, the Coast Guard said in a statement Friday.

The first priority in search and rescue is always to save a life, and search and rescue agencies budget for those expenses, said Mikki Hastings, president and CEO of the National Association for Search and Rescue.

In the end, these people were in distress. We know what the end result was. But during the search operation there are people who are in distress, she said of the Titan submersible.

Rescue agencies don’t want people in distress thinking about the cost of a helicopter or other resources when a life is in danger.

Every missing person deserves to be found. That’s the mission, no matter who they are, she said.

