



Another record-breaking week featuring the Parkrun top 10

Butchart sets the world’s best.

Andy Butchart set a world-leading time at Parkrun with 13:45 in Edinburgh, beating Andy Baddeley’s longtime best of 13:48. Holding the Scottish national record in both 3000m and 5000m, Butchart boasts a PB of 27:36 for 10000m and 13:06 for 5000m. His most recent outing was 27:47.43 in the 10000m PB night, chasing the standard for this Summer World Championships.

The nature of this sport and the park run makes it likely that this park run best garners more attention around the world than his national record, but all praise for the run was his 7th place finish at the Commonwealth Games and European Champions last summer. We’re excited to add it because you deserve it. Best work Andy in praise!

He was pushed hard by Scottish 5km champion Jamie Crowe who backed up Andy’s fantastic time with his excellent 14:23. Crowe, who represents Great Britain at the Euro Cross, was running the park run for the first time since 2017 and saw a dramatic improvement from her 15:41 set six years ago.

Maddie leads Jordan-Lee.

The fastest woman this week was Maddie Jordan-Lee, who clocked 16:55 at Felixstowe. The AFD athlete has recorded a 5km PB of 16:21 over the past 12 months and finished 5th in the BUC 10000m this year.

Team Bath’s Caroline Brenchley finished second in the women’s rankings this week after running 17:06 at the Alexandra parkrun. Brenchley is another player having a great year winning both the Liverpool and Great Manchester halves in 2023.

A Note on the Top 10

Among the names to watch in this week’s Women’s Top 10 are GB triathlete Heather Townsend (Nee Sellers) running 17:24 at Penrith, sister of Maddie, Millie Jordan-Lee running 17:30 at Felixstowe, and under-18 cross There are country stars. Zoe Gilbody at 17:37 on the Isabel Trail.

Not only did Miell-Ingram compete in the full park run, but his place in the top 10 for men was a family affair. Rowan took the lead with 15:01, Alex was next home at 15:02, and Quinn was just four seconds behind with 15:06. Also in the top 10 this week was GB rider Sam Stabler, who clocked 15:13 at Long Eaton, and former pro mountain biker Ian Leitch, who clocked 15:24 at Hove.

men top 10

top 10 women

