US needs diplomatic blitz to fill power vacuum left by Wagner’s coup





Despite the deal with Lukashenko, it’s hard to see how Prigozhin survives with his status and power intact after embarrassing Putin and exposing the cracks in the highest ranks of the Russian state. And that raises the question of what the future of the Wagner group will be. So, while most of the attention in the days to come will likely be focused on events in Russia and Ukraine, we must not lose sight of the serious implications this episode is likely to have elsewhere, implications that the United States and its allies must prepare as quickly as possible.

Wagner’s forces in Ukraine are expected to be integrated into the regular Russian army. But the Wagner Group operates worldwide, from the Middle East to Africa to Latin America. For years, Wagner has spearheaded Russian foreign policy in countries from Syria to Sudan to Venezuela, even as he has long sought to maintain plausible deniability about the extent of its links with the Kremlin.

In Syria, Wagner supported the regime of Bashar al-Assad, providing essential military force to help the dictator push back the Islamic State and retake important territory. In Libya, guns have backed warlord Khalifa Haftar, serving as a bulwark for the expanding Libyan National Army in its quest to prevail in that country’s civil war. In both cases, Wagner receives concessions from contracts related to oil and gas facilities that the group helped seize and protect. These funds, along with funds from extractive resources in Mali, Sudan and the Central African Republic in the form of diamonds and gold, have helped the Kremlin evade sanctions.

If Wagner ends up being pulled from some of the countries where he currently operates, it could create an opening for a US diplomatic blitz to help figure out how to fill the resulting power vacuum and regain influence in those areas. In particular, there could be an opening in some African countries where Washington might be able to offer security cooperation or build partner capacity agreements in return for pledges to move toward democratic initiatives or good governance. As China also makes inroads into Africa, this is an opportunity the United States should not pass up.

If Wagner pulls out of these countries, as many now expect, Putin and his entourage may attempt to deploy another private military company in Wagner’s place. But that would probably take some time. In the meantime, the shift will provide opportunities for terrorists and other insurgents to go on the offensive, which will breed further instability. Even if the United States prefers to move away from counterterrorism and toward great power competition, it cannot afford to let the situation in the Sahel and other regions become less stable and more dangerous as A Wagner withdrawal allows Islamic State and al-Qaeda affiliates to gain momentum. set up their own activities.

In many ways, Wagner’s presence in Africa and the Middle East has posed a trap for the countries where he operates, although his forces are called upon to stabilize fragile states, his actions often invite greater instability, creating more opportunities and greater demand for its services. If Wagner steps down, there is a serious threat to some of the regimes that depend on him for their security and protection. This presents an opportunity for the West, if countries like France and the United States are able to make inroads with unstable regimes, especially those in sub-Saharan Africa struggling with security issues.

Moreover, Wagner is not just a group of mercenaries. Wagner demonstrated effective expeditionary skills and logistical capabilities that many other mercenary organizations could not muster, continually diversifying his portfolio. Beyond the military training provided by Wagner, which includes the conduct of offensive combat operations and, in some cases, regime security, the group also advises government leaders on political issues and conducts advocacy campaigns. information operations. In Madagascar and Mali, Wagner engaged in election interference and false accusations to cover up war crimes, using the internet research agency Prigozhins.

If the United States and other Western nations do not intervene, other actors will. The way Wagner was used by the Russians could prove a very attractive model for other countries to emulate. Wagner generates profits, operating through a series of shell companies he has invested in extractive industries across Africa, receiving access and rights to commodities in exchange for his security services. Wagner’s opaque structure allows him to achieve Russian foreign policy goals while isolating Moscow from significant backlash at least until recently.

Moscow has invested so much in the Wagner Group that any change in the status quo will present major challenges to Putin’s regime. There are other second- and third-order effects that can directly impact global stability, including new power vacuums that can be filled by predatory states, especially those able to leverage their own agent networks.

Finally, the Prigozhins mutiny further exposed Russia as a second-rate power. Simply put, when we talk about great power competition, Russia has no place in the conversation. But a wounded and vindictive Russia could be a continued source of instability, as the Kremlin seeks new avenues of influence, upending security arrangements in fragile states that will not be able to recover easily. The result could be a more dangerous world, even if the danger no longer emanates from Russian mercenaries.

It’s a future we must work to prevent, by acting quickly to bolster the stability of regimes that may soon need to wean themselves off Wagner’s support.

