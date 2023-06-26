RAF jets intercept 21 Russian aircraft near NATO airspace





Royal Air Force Typhoon fighters, which provide Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) aircraft for NATO Baltic air policing missions in Estonia, have made 21 sorties to counter Russian aircraft over the past 21 days.

Typhoons from RAF Lossiemouth-based No. 1 (Fighter) Squadron have been operating from Amari Air Base since March as part of Britain’s leading contribution to NATO.

As the jets and crew perform quick-response alert activities, they maintain a constantly high readiness posture for immediate take-off.

Baltic air policing is currently provided by the Estonia-based RAF, along with the Portuguese and Romanian air forces based in Lithuania.

The past three weeks have been particularly busy, with the RAF intercepting 21 Russian aircraft over 21 days. These include fighters (Su-27M FLANKER B, Su-30SM FLANKER H), VIP and other transport aircraft (Tu-134 CRUSTY, An-72 COALER, An-12 CUB), and intelligence gathering aircraft (Il-20 COOT A). It’s possible. ) and long-range bombers (Tu-22M BACKFIRE).

The RAF Typhoon is launched to monitor Russian aircraft when not talking to air traffic, posing a flight safety risk.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said:

These interceptions are a stark reminder of the value of collective defense and deterrence provided by NATO. The RAF has operated alongside its allies over the past three weeks, protecting both member countries and partner countries, and they can be assured of our continued commitment to strengthening European security alongside those who share our values.

The Typhoon Squadron is supported by 100 RAF personnel assigned to 140 Expeditionary Air Wings (EAW), enabling flight activities of the squadron.

While deployed in Estonia, the RAF participated in several key exercises with NATO allies, including Exercise Air Defender, the largest NATO air deployment exercise since the end of the Cold War, involving more than 250 aircraft and 10,000 personnel. in 25 countries. RAF contributions to the training combined Typhoons of 140 EAW based in Estonia and 903 EAW based in Cyprus and included F-35s, Voyagers and A-400Maircraft flying from the UK.

140 EAW Commander Scott McCall:

The number of interceptions we recently conducted at Amari Air Base in Estonia demonstrates the importance of our mission here in the Baltics. Through the NATO Air Policing Mission, 140 EAW has acted resolutely and lawfully to uphold international law, protect democratic freedoms, and ensure the safety of all aircraft crossing member states’ airspace. Close collaboration with NATO allies has also improved interoperability across the alliance and strengthened regional security on NATO’s eastern flank.

The NATO Baltic Air Police Mission was established in 2014 at Estonia’s Amari Air Base and Lithuania’s Siauliai Air Base, following Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea. Mission-contributing allies are deployed to airbases in Eastern Europe on a four-month cycle to protect and ensure all NATO members and partners.

The RAF will continue to perform NATO’s air policing missions in Estonia with 1(F) Sqn Typhoon until August, at which time it will be handed over to the Spanish Air Force.

The following image was captured during the interception.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/raf-jets-intercept-21-russian-aircraft-near-nato-airspace The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos