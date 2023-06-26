A week after a 62 at the US Open, Rickie Fowler flirts with the 59 at Travelers





Last week, Rickie Fowler shot the first 62 in US Open history. This week he flirted with his first 59 on the PGA Tour.

Fowler started on the back nine at TPC River Highlands with pars at 10 and 11. Then the fireworks started.

Travelers Championship Complete Scores

The former Oklahoma State star found a fairway bunker at the par-4 12th, but managed to hit it 7 feet from 94 yards and birdie-drive to start his round.

An excellent ball strike at the reachable par-5 13th and reachable par-4 15th was rewarded with birdies, and after adding two more birdies at 17 and 18, Fowler couldn’t help but start thinking to this magic number.

After birdying 18, I knew I could potentially get six up front, Fowler said, and especially after birdying one and two, my 10th and 11th. You know, 7 cents to 11 is a pretty good place to be.

The birdies at numbers 1 and 2 are where the putter started to heat up for Fowler. A 17-footer at first was backed up by a 21-footer at second, setting the stage for the par-5 sixth.

The world No. 35 missed the fairway just left of the tee but was able to advance his ball into the short grass in front of the green from 282 yards. Fowler then punched the chip from just under 60 feet for a crowd-pleasing eagle.

After finishing five, I made three pars there,” Fowler said. You know, I always thought, birdie in the back four, so the chip was kind of a bonus doing three out of six. And that made it a bit easier for me that I didn’t have to bring in all the birdies.

Fowler would still need two birdies in his final three holes to reach 59, and he got one on the par-3 eighth, increasing the pressure on the par-4 ninth from 386 yards.

The five-time Tour winner found the fairway on his last hole and had just 126 yards to go. He hit the next shot exactly the way he wanted, but he trailed to the right of the green, where he went up and down for par and a 10-under 60.

It started where it landed and we had, you know, no wind, but it was blowing like five to ten there, so I thought the ball was going to drift a few feet, Fowler told about approach fire. I thought it was going to fall directly on the stick. I guess the TaylorMade ball I play is a bit too tight in the wind. Yeah, I hit a good shot; performed what I wanted. If I left under the same conditions, I would have told you that this is where I want to start and that it should go to the hole; it just wasn’t.

It’s hard to be disappointed with a 60, and now Fowler finds himself in contention again. He slept at the top of the US Open for three consecutive nights last week before a 75th final round prevented him from getting his hands on the trophy.

He knows the hell needs another low round tomorrow if he hopes to catch Keegan Bradley in the Travelers Championship.

You just go out and see what happens, Fowler said. You know, now we’ll see where the guys finish ahead, and then how lucky we really are tomorrow. But I’m going to need another really good round of golf to give me a real chance.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.golfchannel.com/news/week-after-62-us-open-rickie-fowler-flirts-59-travelers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos