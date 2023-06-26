UK Heatwave Will End On Exact Day As Boiling Temperature Turns Into ‘Monsoon’ | weather | News





The British did best to make the most of the sun and scorching weather. Because in a few days the temperature will be cooler in the Atlantic Ocean. This morning the Bureau of Meteorology issued an amber weather warning for thunderstorms across northern England and Scotland.

Weather forecaster Terry Scholey told forNetweather.tv that many parts of the country will see temperatures drop today.

He said, “It will be cooler and fresher in the west during the day today as the Atlantic system moves in. This change marks the start of an important singularity, the westerly monsoon in June, that will pattern most of the rest of summer.”

The National Weather Service issued a weather warning from 1 to 9 p.m. today, and forecasters said heavy rain could cause chaos and flooding in some areas.

But for most of the country, Monday will be a major turning point, the National Weather Service said. It added that there would be a “much fresher feeling” by the first half of next week.

Current highs are expected to be around 24C and lows around 14C or 15C according to the latest weather forecast.

Occasionally heavy rains hit Northern Ireland and will soon move across the rest of the country, hitting north and west Scotland first.

Mr. Scholey wrote: “Towards South Wales and the southwest the rain gets lighter and patchy before it starts to get a bit cooler and balmy in the west. Highs here range from 21 to 24C.”

At the end of June, there will be more rain and strong winds blowing everywhere.

The Met Office’s long-term forecast for June 28 through July 7 said:

“There will be showers over the weekend, but more rain over the weekend.

“Temperatures, especially in the eastern part, are close to above average. The changing pattern is likely to continue over the weekend with rain or showers that can be locally strong at times, with occasional mild to fresh winds expected.

“Toward the end of the period, northern areas are more likely to see longer settled conditions, but occasional shower breaks are possible.

“Further south, erratic weather is more frequent, with risks of rain, showers or thunderstorms in some areas. Temperatures are generally above average.”

Cooling temperatures follow what the National Weather Service describes as a “very hot and humid” weekend.

They warned today that the UV rating has reached 8, meaning anyone under the sun has an increased risk of skin cancer as a result.

