US Coast Guard to investigate Titan’s implosion with help from Canada, France and the UK





The US Coast Guard said Sunday it was investigating the loss of the Titan submersible that was carrying five people to the Titanic, to determine what caused it to implode.

Captain Jason Neubauer, chief investigator, said seabed rescue operations are underway and they have mapped the crash site. He did not give a timeline for the investigation. The convening of a marine board of inquiry is the highest level of investigation conducted by the U.S. Coast Guard, Neubauer said.

Investigators work closely with other national and international investigative authorities, including the United States National Transportation Safety Board, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, the French Commission d’Enquête sur les marine casualties and the British Marine Casualty Investigation Branch, Neubauer added. Evidence is collected in the port of St. John’s, Newfoundland, in coordination with Canadian authorities.

The Coast Guard Board of Directors may make recommendations to prosecutors to initiate civil or criminal penalties if necessary.

My primary goal is to prevent a similar occurrence by making the necessary recommendations to advance maritime domain security worldwide, Neubauer said.

The US Navy said on Sunday it would not use a large piece of lifesaving equipment it had deployed to recover the Titan submersible.

The Flyaway Deep Ocean Salvage System had the ability to bring an intact Titan to the surface. The U.S. Coast Guard said Thursday that debris from the submersible was found about 1,600 feet (488 meters) from the Titanic in North Atlantic waters.

The Titan submersible imploded en route to visit the Titanic wreck, killing all five people on board. Debris was located approximately 12,500 feet (3,810 meters) underwater.

The navy would only use the sea rescue system if there were parts large enough to require the use of the specialized equipment.

Efforts are focused on assisting in mapping the debris field in preparation for recovery efforts and to support investigative actions. Efforts to mobilize equipment such as the Flyaway Deep Ocean Salvage System have been halted, a Navy official told The Associated Press.

The Navy describes the Flyaway Deep Ocean Salvage System as a portable ship lift system designed to provide reliable deep sea lifting capacity up to 60,000 pounds for the recovery of large, bulky and heavy sunken objects such as aircraft. or small ships.

The Titan weighed 20,000 pounds (9,071 kilograms).

The Navy continues to support the US Coast Guard as operations continue.

On Saturday, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said it had opened an investigation into the loss of the submersible and had spoken to those who had traveled on the Titans’ mothership, the Polar Prince.

Authorities in the United States and Canada have begun the process of investigating the cause of the underwater implosion and are questioning who is responsible for determining how the tragedy unfolded.

We are conducting a safety investigation in Canada given that it was a Canadian-flagged vessel that left a Canadian port and was involved in this event, albeit in international waters, said Kathy Fox, President of the Transport Committee. Other agencies may choose to conduct surveys.

The Polar Prince left Newfoundland on June 16, towing the ill-fated Titan. There were 41 people aboard the ship 17 crew and 24 others including the Titan’s five-man team.

Fox said the Canadian Transportation Safety Board will share the information it collects with other agencies, such as the US National Transportation Safety Board and the US Coast Guard, within the limits of Canadian law. Voice recordings and witness statements are protected under Canadian law, she said.

We don’t want to duplicate efforts. We want to collaborate,” she said.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police also announced on Saturday that they are reviewing the circumstances that led to Titan’s death to decide whether a full investigation is warranted. This full investigation will only take place if it appears that criminal, federal or provincial laws have been violated, officials said.

The Coast Guard led the initial search and rescue mission, a massive international effort that likely cost millions of dollars. The Coast Guard does not charge for search and rescue and we do not associate a cost to human life, said Coast Guard First District Rear Admiral John Mauger.

OceanGate Expeditions, the company that owned and operated the Titan, is based in the United States, but the submersible was registered in the Bahamas. OceanGate is based in Everett, Washington, but closed when the Titan was found. Meanwhile, the Titans’ mothership, the Polar Prince, came from Canada, and those killed came from England, Pakistan, France, and the United States.

Investigations on the high seas promise to be long and laborious. How the overall investigation will unfold is complicated by the fact that the world of deep sea exploration is not well regulated.

A key part of any investigation will likely be the Titan itself. The Titan was not registered as a US ship or with international agencies that regulate safety. And it hasn’t been rated by a marine industry group that sets standards on issues like hull construction.

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, who was piloting the Titan when it imploded, had complained that regulations could stifle progress.

One question that seems at least partially answered is when the implosion probably happened. After the Titan was reported missing, the Navy returned and analyzed its acoustic data and found an anomaly on Sunday that was consistent with an implosion or explosion in the general vicinity of where the ship was operating when communications went down. were lost, a senior US Navy official said. .

The Navy passed the information to the Coast Guard, who continued their search because the data was not considered definitive, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a detection system sensitive acoustics.

The Titan launched at 8 a.m. that day and was reported late that afternoon about 435 miles (700 kilometers) south of St. Johns, Newfoundland. Rescuers dispatched ships, planes and other equipment to the area.

Any glimmer of hope that remained of finding the crew alive was dashed early Thursday when the Coast Guard announced that debris had been found near the Titanic.

Killed in the implosion were Rush; two members of a prominent Pakistani family, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood; British adventurer Hamish Harding; and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

Questions about submersible safety have been raised by both a former company employee and former passengers.

