US Army Unveils ‘M10 Booker’ Combat Vehicle, Named After 2 Hero Soldiers





The US Army has unveiled its new “M10 Booker” infantry assault vehicle. It is named after two hero soldiers, Staff Sergeant Stevon A. Booker and Private Robert D. Booker Stevon were killed in the 2003 invasion of Iraq, while Robert lost his life during WWII. Loading Something is loading.

The US military unveiled a new infantry assault vehicle, the “M10 Booker”, earlier this month.

Its name honors two soldiers with ‘heroic legacies’ who died 60 years apart but served the United States ‘selflessly during times of great conflict,’ the US military said in a statement. .

The Army’s newest infantry assault vehicle was announced during an Army 248th birthday celebration at the National Museum of the U.S. Army at Fort Belvoir, according to Army Public Affairs.

It honors Private Robert D. Booker, Medal of Honor recipient, who died in World War II, and Staff Sergeant Stevon A. Booker, Distinguished Service Cross recipient, who died in from his injuries in Iraq.

“The M10 Booker Fighting Vehicle is named in their honor because it will accomplish what they both did, allowing squads to continue advancing through heavy machine gun fire while protecting our most important weapon system. our soldiers,” said U.S. Army Chief of Staff James McConville. said.

Robert D. Booker, originally from Nebraska, joined the army in 1942 during World War II. He was in the 34th Infantry Division, which supported the Allied North African campaign in Tunisia.

In 1943, Booked crossed about 200 yards of open ground near Fondouk, Tunisia, in the face of enemy fire. Although he was shot and wounded, he destroyed an enemy machine gun, according to Army Public Affairs, which adds that he remained calm and encouraging his comrades during his final moments.

He was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor and Purple Heart in 1944.

Staff Sgt. Stevon A. Booker joined the military in 1987 and served in Operation Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Booker, from Pennsylvania, was part of a unit that carried out an attack in Baghdad, Iraq on April 5, 2003. The armored assault ultimately led to the collapse of Saddam Hussein’s regime, according to the Public Affairs of the ‘army.

Under heavy fire during the raid, Booker’s machine gun malfunctioned, but he “disregarded his personal safety and took an exposed position on top of his tank” until he was mortally wounded, according to Army Public Affairs.

The M10 Booker, built by General Dynamics, will “allow light maneuver forces to outmaneuver adversaries,” the military said.

It is manned by four soldiers and has a “heavy 105 millimeter direct-fire cannon”, according to The Defense Post.

It also features improved thermal vision, a diesel engine and a lightweight body and turret, he reported.

