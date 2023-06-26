Weekly Deals: Best Smartphone Deals in UK, Germany, Italy, US & India





Which is better: a 1-year-old flagship or a current mid-ranger? If the prices are close enough, higher-end hardware tends to be the better choice, and we’ll see it on a few phones this week.

uk

A few weeks ago the Realme GT2 went on sale for 360 but since then the price has dropped by 50. It is equipped with Snapdragon 888 chipset, 6.62 120Hz AMOLED display (FHD+), 5,000mAh battery and 65W fast charging.

Xiaomi 12 shows that sometimes older flagships are better than current mid-rangers This sub-400 phone is slightly smaller than the Pixel 7a with a curved 6.28 120Hz AMOLED display (12-bit, FHD+). It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and offers a 50MP main cam (with OIS) and a 13MP ultra-wide (123), 32MP selfie camera.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 successor is due out next month, and Samsung usually offers solid early deals. But the outgoing Z Flip4 can be had for 700 thanks to a 200 cashback deal on Amazon.

We have seen claims that the leaked price of Nothing Phone (2) is higher than the actual price. I don’t know if that’s true or not, but I do know that the fully loaded 12/256GB version of the phone (1) is under 400.

While you’re at it, you can pick up the ear (stick) to anything for a full transparent view. A few weeks ago we had 10 more of these stylish TWS buds.

A physical keyboard is essential for working on iPad. Logitech has several options available, starting with the slim folio case for the iPad 10th generation.

If you have an older iPad (2019-2021), this case might be for you. It’s more expensive than the one above because Logitech, which is more rugged, claims to exceed the MIL-STD-810g drop test standard.

germany

The Sony Xperia 1 V is a niche device aimed primarily at photography enthusiasts. Sony isn’t in the habit of discounting phones (unlike competing for market share), but MediaMarkt offers a 223 discount that automatically applies to your shopping cart.

OnePlus may have upped the stakes, but unless you work for Nokia, don’t feel bad about picking up the OnePlus 10 Pro at a lower price point. At 760, this is competing with the Galaxy S23/S23+. Of course, you will still receive full hardware and software support.

Here are the three A-series 2023 models of the Galaxy A54, A34, and A14 5G. The price is well below the MSRP and we’re talking 100+ discounts here. The A54 and A14 5G are sold and shipped by Amazon, and the A34 is sold by Intersa Global Store and shipped by Amazon.

The Poco F4 GT is a year old, but the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 keeps its performance up to date. It is equipped with a 6.67 120Hz AMOLED display (FHD+, HDR10+) and a 4,700mAh battery capable of 120W fast charging (100% in 17 minutes).

Apple may be allergic to discounts, but Amazon isn’t, so it’s 210% off the price of the 128GB iPhone 14 Pro.

Pixel owners can opt for this second-generation charging stand to maximize their phone’s wireless charging capabilities at 23W. Of course this works for other brands as well, but it can be a bit slow. In any case, it also charges other devices, for example a pair of Pixel Buds.

Italy

The stylish Realme 11 Pro+ is preferred over its siblings because it packs a 200MP main camera (vs. 100MP) and an ultra-wide-angle module (only an 8MP 112, but nothing compares to it). The Pro+ model also features twice the resolution of the selfie camera (32MP) and faster charging (100W vs. 67W) with a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme GT2 Pro prices continue to drop as phones age. The hardware may be 18 months old, but the 6.7 120Hz LTPO2 display and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 at 435 are very good. You also get a 50+50MP camera and a 5,000mAh battery with great durability (117 hours) and 65W fast charging.

The Xiaomi 13 Lite is only a few months old and has a 6.55 OLED panel with 12-bit, but only FHD+ resolution. It is powered by a rare Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip and a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging. The 50+8MP rear camera is nothing to write home about as it is limited to 1080p video recording.

The Samsung Galaxy A34 is questionably affordable. 257, well below the price of the 470 on Samsung.com. However, since this product is shipped from Amazon, you can return it at any time.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G enjoys a more modest discount, but that’s enough to make it a sub-200 5G phone. It has a 6.6 FHD+ LCD (90Hz) and a 5,000mAh battery (15W), but the ultra-wide camera is missing. The board has a microSD slot and a 3.5mm jack.

The Redmi Note 12 4G is cheaper than the A14, has a better screen (6.67 120Hz AMOLED) and has an 8MP ultra-wide camera to boot. However, the Snapdragon 685 misses out on next-gen connectivity because it’s old silicone with a few layers of paint on top. However, the 5,000mAh battery does 33W charging.

USA

At $400, the Samsung Galaxy A54 is $100 less than the Pixel 7a. Samsung has better software support (additional OS updates compared to the Google deal). It also has a microSD slot, but it is larger (6.4 display vs. 6.1).

Speaking of the Pixel, the Pixel 7 flagship is down to $517, slightly above the 7a’s MSRP.

However, the Pixel 7a price is slowly dropping and is already down to $470. It was $488 when I checked last week. You can wait a few weeks for it to drop further, but there is no guarantee against price fluctuations.

The OnePlus Nord N30 is still fresh, so the price hasn’t budged from $300. However, Amazon itself is giving away a free pair of Nord Buds 2 worth $60.

The Moto G Power 5G costs slightly less than the N30. It runs on the Dimensity 930 instead of the Snapdragon 695, but neither can record 4K video. Moto’s main cam resolution is lower (50MP vs 108MP). The Motorola also has a smaller screen (6.5 vs 6.72) and both are 120Hz FHD+ LCDs. One last thing to note is that Motorola has adopted slow 15W charging while OnePlus offers 50W (both phones come with 5,000mAh batteries).

The Amazfit T-Rex Pro is a 2021 model, but it’s not one of the Wear OS watches, so it uses a proprietary OS instead of a slow-moving software category. Anyway, the reason I bought the T-Rex Pro is because of its 10ATM water resistance rating, MIL-STD-810G certification, and up to 18-day battery life (40 hours continuous tracking). It is basically a smartwatch for the outdoors.

India

We’ve been eyeing a pair of Phantom X2s for quite some time now, and prices have been sitting at $50,000 for the Pro and $40,000 for the vanilla model since February. Finally, there’s the move.

On a recharge, both phones feature 6.8 120Hz AMOLED displays, Dimensity 9000 chipsets and 5,160mAh batteries with 45W charging. The Phantom X2 Pro stands out with its unique 50MP zoom camera (2.5x) with unique retractable lens. The 50MP main camera is also better with a large 1/1.3 sensor (1.2m pixels). For comparison, the vanilla X2 has a 64MP main cam (with OIS) and a 13MP ultra-wide (same UW module as the Pro).

vivo quietly launched the Y36 in India, but it wasn’t quiet enough to miss the old notch. The Global Y36 has punch holes instead. Other than that, the two models are almost identical except for the lack of NFC and different memory configurations.

Also new this week is the Honor Pad X8. Anyway, this slate is actually from September of last year. It has a 10.1 LCD with 1,920 x 1,200px resolution and a Helio G80 chipset. The battery is fairly small at 5,100mAh, but at least the tablet is thin and light (7.6mm, 460g).

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 are affordable neckband-style headphones. Audio quality was lacking in our review, finding the bass too heavy. But if that’s your thing, the Z2 offers solid build quality, comfort, and great battery life.

We may earn commissions on qualifying sales.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gsmarena.com/weekly_deals_the_best_smartphone_deals_from_the_uk_germany_italy_the_us_and_india-news-58958.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

