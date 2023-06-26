US Coast Guard Opens Marine Board of Inquiry into Deadly Underwater Implosion





The US Coast Guard announced on Sunday that it has launched a maritime commission of inquiry into the implosion of the Titan submersible.

The Coast Guard declared a major marine casualty after learning that the submersible bound for the Titanic suffered a “catastrophic failure with the loss of all five lives on board,” and it convened the inquest on Friday, the investigator said in leader, captain Jason Neubauer, at a press conference Sunday afternoon.

The goal is to determine what caused the implosion and the death of the five men on board. The council can also make recommendations to initiate civil or criminal penalties to the appropriate authorities, Neubauer said.

“An MBI is the highest level of investigation conducted by the Coast Guard and allows the United States to take full advantage of Coast Guard-wide investigative resources and capitalize on an extensive network of cooperative relationships with international maritime administrations and organizations,” he said.

The investigation is in its evidence-gathering phase, which includes recovering debris and working with Canadian authorities in the port of St. John’s, Newfoundland.

Once the investigation is complete, the Marine Board will submit a report to the Coast Guard with its findings and recommendations.

The submersible went missing on June 18 while on a survey mission to the wreck of the Titanic, which lies 900 nautical miles east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

The Titan.OceanGate submersible

On board were Hamish Harding, a British tycoon who lived in the United Arab Emirates; Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, descendants of a Pakistani business dynasty; French sailor and Titanic expert Paul Henry PH Nargeolet, nicknamed Mr. Titanic; and Stockton Rush, CEO of submersible operator OceanGate Expeditions.

A frantic search that has attracted international attention has been launched in the North Atlantic.

Rear Admiral John Mauger, commander of the Coast Guard District leading the search, said search and rescue efforts had come to an end after debris was found Thursday near the Titanic.

“This case has been extremely complex, involving a coordinated international, inter-agency and private sector response in an unforgiving and difficult-to-reach region of the ocean,” Mauger said at Sunday’s press conference.

The Coast Guard said Thursday that a debris field was found in the search area, later adding that debris found on the ocean floor was consistent with a catastrophic implosion of the ship.

The deep water pressure that appears to have crushed the 22-foot craft would have been roughly equivalent in weight to the 10,000-ton wrought-iron Eiffel Tower, experts said.

The colossal forces would have acted so quickly it would be as if the vehicles’ carbon fiber hulls suddenly disappeared before anyone inside knew what was happening, an expert said.

They wouldn’t have known a thing the minute that body of water hit them, they would have been dead, said Paul White, a professor at England’s University of Southampton who specializes in acoustics and underwater forces. marines.

