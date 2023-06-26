Pride Across America: Celebration and Defiance in the Face of Threats | Pride





Celebrations intermingled with demonstrations of resistance on Sunday as LGBTQ+ Pride parades filled the streets of some of America’s biggest cities in annual events that became part celebration and part protest.

In New York, thousands marched down Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue to Greenwich Village, cheering and waving rainbow flags to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall Uprising, when a police raid on a gay bar sparked days of protests and started a movement for LGBTQ+ rights.

While some people rejoiced, many were aware of the growing conservative countermovement to limit rights, including banning gender-affirming care for transgender children.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul at the New York City Pride March on June 25. Photography: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

I’m not trying not to be very political, but when it targets my community, I get very, very annoyed and very hurt, said Ve Cinder, a 22-year-old transgender woman who traveled from Pennsylvania to compete nationwide. the biggest Pride event.

I’m just scared for my future and for my trans brothers and sisters. I’m afraid of the way this country views human rights, basic human rights, she said. It’s crazy.

The parades in New York, Chicago and San Francisco are among events held this year by about 400 pride organizations across the United States, many of which focus specifically on transgender rights.

Participants in the 2023 LGBTQ+ Cincinnati Pride Parade in Cincinnati, Ohio on June 24. Photography: Jason Whitman/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

In San Francisco, Pride events began Friday with a trans march through Dolores Park to the Tenderloin.

Just before Saturday’s parade on Market Street, the Alice B Toklas LGBTQ+ Democratic Club hosted its 26th annual Pride Breakfast with more than 600 community and elected leaders, including Montana Representative Zooey Zephyr. In April, the transgender lawmaker was barred from speaking in the chamber for the remainder of the session by Republican politicians after speaking out against a ban on gender-affirming medical care for trans children.

The 53rd annual parade was led by the group Dykes on Bikes, who have kicked off the celebration in a chorus of revving motors and cheers since 1976.

It’s important for us to be out there, queer and visible and to show courage, Kate Brown, chair of the Dykes on Bikes board, told the San Francisco Chronicle. This is what we do.

Revelers celebrate the 53rd annual San Francisco Pride Parade on June 25. Photography: Noah Berger/AP

Rep. Adam Schiff accompanied House Speaker Emeritus Nancy Pelosi in the parade, which is in its 53rd year and is one of the nation’s largest free celebrations.

I’m thrilled to be here as LGBTQ rights are under attack across the country, Schiff told the Chronicle.

In Chicago, 16-year-old Maisy McDonough painted rainbow colors on her eyes and face for her first Pride parade.

She told the Chicago Tribune she was thrilled to be united after a tough year for the community.

We really need the love for this parade, she said.

Participants take part in the Pride Parade through the streets of downtown Denver, Colorado on June 25. Photograph: David Zalubowski/AP

Artists and activists, drag performers and transgender advocates are among the parade grand marshals embracing a message of unity as new laws targeting the LGBTQ+ community take effect in several US states.

The platform will be elevated, and well see communities across the country show their unity and solidarity through these events, said Ron deHarte, co-chair of the US Association of Prides.

The annual sightings have expanded to other cities and grown to accommodate bisexual, transgender, and queer people, as well as other groups.

About a decade ago, when her 13-year-old first wanted to be called a boy, Roz Gould Keith asked for help. She found little to help her family through the transition. They attended a Detroit-area pride parade, but saw little transgender representation.

This year, she is encouraged by the increased visibility of transgender people at marches and celebrations across the country this month.

Pro-LGBTQ+ supporters and allies marched and rallied in support of the St. Pete Pride Parade in St. Petersburg, Florida on June 24. Photography: Dave Decker/Shutterstock

Ten years ago when my son asked to go to Motor City Pride, there was nothing for the trans community, said Keith, founder and executive director of Stand With Trans, a group formed to support and empower trans people. transgender youth and their families.

This year, she said, the event was crowded with transgender people.

One of the grand marshals of the New York parade is non-binary activist AC Dumlao, chief of staff of Athlete Ally, a group that advocates for the rights of LGBTQ+ athletes.

Uplifting the trans community has always been at the heart of our events and programming, said NYC Pride spokesperson Dan Dimant.

Many of the parades this year have called on LGBTQ+ communities to unite against dozens, if not hundreds, of bills currently before statehouses across the country.

A celebrant waves a rainbow-colored umbrella as cheering crowds gather on Fifth Avenue for the 54th annual NYC Pride march on June 25. Photograph: Peter Foley/EPA

Lawmakers in 20 states have moved to ban gender-affirming care for children, and at least seven more are considering doing the same, adding greater urgency for the transgender community, advocates say.

We are under threat, Pride event organizers in New York, San Francisco and San Diego said in a statement joined by about 50 other Pride organizations nationwide. The various dangers we face as the LGBTQ community and Pride organizers, while different in nature and intensity, share a common trait: they seek to undermine our love, identity, freedom, safety, and lives.

Some parades, including the event in Chicago, planned to tighten security amid the upheaval.

The Anti-Defamation League and Glaad, a national LGBTQ+ organization, uncovered 101 anti-LGBTQ+ incidents in the first three weeks of this month, about twice as many as in all of June last year.

Sarah Moore, who analyzes extremism for the two civil rights groups, said many of the June incidents coincided with the Pride events.

