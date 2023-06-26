US voters bitter about nation’s direction, 74% say it’s on the wrong track





Voters are soured on the state of the nation, with an astonishing 74% saying the United States is on the wrong track, according to a poll released Sunday.

The NBC poll found that only 20% of respondents say America is moving in the right direction.

The last time voters were so bitter about the course of the nation — in 1992 and 2008 — the party controlling the White House changed hands, NBC’s Chuck Todd noted in releasing the results.

In each of those elections, Democrats Bill Clinton and Barack Obama snatched the Oval Office from Republicans.

The same poll sees a likely rematch between Democratic President Biden and former President Donald Trump.

While Trump has a growing lead over Governor Ron DeSantis in the GOP primary, the Florida governor is doing better against President Biden in the general election, the survey showed. Biden leads Trump 49% to 45%, but Biden and DeSants are tied — 47% to 47%.

According to a survey released Sunday, 74% of respondents say the United States is on the wrong track. MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Many voters see a Biden-Trump rematch as grim versus dire, with 68% of voters concerned about the health of Biden, 80, and 55% saying the same about Trump, 77.

Although Trump leads the primary race, about half of Republican voters said they preferred a new leader to Trump, the survey found.

There’s also a big red flag for the GOP: 61% of voters disapprove of last year’s Supreme Court decision striking down federal abortion rights, while only 36% approve.

The NBC News poll was conducted June 16-20 a week after a federal grand jury indicted Trump on criminal charges for mishandling classified documents.NBC

Conservative judges appointed by Republican presidents wrote the ruling, suggesting the abortion issue could be a liability for GOP candidates.

The NBC News poll was conducted June 16-20 a week after a federal grand jury indicted Trump on criminal charges for mishandling classified documents.

The survey polled 1,000 registered voters, 831 of whom were reached by mobile phone, and has an overall margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

Among polls of 500 Republican primary voters, the margin of error is plus-minus 4.38 percentage points.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2023/06/25/us-voters-bitter-about-nations-direction-74-say-its-on-the-wrong-track/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos