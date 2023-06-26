Quinn Simmons Takes Solo Victory at US Pro Road Race Nationals





Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo) won his first elite men’s solo title at the US Pro Road Race Nationals on Sunday afternoon. Tyler Williams (L39ION of Los Angeles), who had run most of the second half of the race with Simmons in the breakaway, retained the silver medal, trailing by 37 seconds.

Tyler Stites (Project Echelon Racing) made an outward move on the final corner under the flashing lights of the Tennessee Theater and sprinted past Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) to secure the final podium spot in downtown Knoxville . The duo finished 1:49 behind.

“You know, I have about 10 things on my list that I wanted to win and this was one of them. I wasn’t supposed to be here [at US Road Nationals]. I took a last minute flight home, after one of the worst days of my life on a bike,” said an emotional Simmons after his victory, referring to his respects to Gino Mãder, who died after his death. being crushed in this year’s Tour de Suisse.” I just feel super lucky to be racing with my brother, my dad jumped in the team car during the last few laps.

“I had two sets of stages with me today, as motivated as a rider can be. Now I’m going to the biggest sporting event. You know, I’m still super proud to be American and now I can show it. Now I can enjoy the jersey for a whole year.

The men’s 115.6 mile (186.1 km) road race was delayed over an hour to allow a line of thunderstorms, with heavy rain and lightning, to pass the area nestled on the slopes western Appalachians of eastern Tennessee. The peloton of 119 riders started in light rain.

With the late start, USA Cycling reduced the number of laps on the 6.8-mile course from 17 to 15, making the event 102 miles instead of 115.6 miles.

“When they shortened the race, we had to do everything to make it super tough. I know the harder it is, the harder it’s going to cut guys,” Simmons said after the race.

The reduced distance in no way reduced the amount of drama.

How it went

A small group of riders attacked on the first lap, but it was all back with 94 miles remaining in the marathon race, the roads wet for the competitors and dampening the fan festivities lining the one-mile climb of Sherrod Road.

At Sherrod Road’s second pass, large shards of runners spilled down the incline, the front led by Simmons, alongside the Human Powered Health duo of Gage Hecht and Chad Haga. A trio then escaped – Hecht, Robin Carpenter (L39ION of Los Angeles) and Riley Sheehan (Denver Disruptors). The chasing group behind included 13 runners.

With 80 miles to go, Sean Quinn (EF Education-EasyPost) and Joey Rosskopf (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) took the reins of a 13-rider chase group to catch the leading trio, who were 20 seconds behind. the wet road.

Another 20 miles and the lead group still contained Carpenter, but he was riding with teammate Kyle Murphy with Stephen Bassett (Human Powered Health), Cade Bickmore (Project Echelon Racing) and local favorite Stephen Bassett (Human Powered Health).

There was a quiet period in the middle of the race until Tyler Williams launched his attack, and soon found himself leading the race in time trial mode with a 25 second advantage over nine chasers with 40 miles to go. From that group, Simmons made a move to grab the L39ION pilot, and then it became a two-man race for the win.

Simmons and Williams built a 2:30 lead after the 13th pass over Sherrod Road, while behind McNulty pressed the throttle on the climb and was matched by Stites, the only driver to hold the wheel.

On the penultimate lap, Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo) and Tyler Williams (L39ION of Los Angeles) rode solo leading the race, with the McNulty and Stites tandem battling to catch up.

Simmons was then able to drop Williams after descending the final climb, 1:24 seconds ahead of Stites and McNulty. It was the Trek rider who then rode the final six miles solo to victory.

Results

