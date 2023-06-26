US Treasury Yields Rise What Does This Mean For The Price Of Bitcoin?





US government bonds, or treasury bills, have a huge influence on all tradable markets, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). In this sense, the calculation of risk in finance is relative, so every loan, mortgage, and even cryptocurrency derivatives depend on the cost of capital attributed to US dollars.

Assuming a worst-case scenario where the US government ends up defaulting on its own debt, what will happen to the families, businesses, and countries holding those bonds? Failure to pay interest on the debt would likely lead to a global shortage of US dollars, triggering a cascading effect.

But, even if this scenario plays out, history shows us that cryptocurrencies can work as a hedge during times of uncertainty. For example, Bitcoin significantly outperformed traditional wealth preservation assets during the US-China trade war in May 2021. Bitcoin gained 47% between May 5 and May 31 of that year, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 8.7%.

As the general public owns more than 29 trillion US Treasury dollars, they are considered the least risky financial product available. However, the price of each of these government bonds, or the yield traded, will vary depending on the maturity of the contract. Assuming there is no counterparty risk for this asset class, the most important pricing factor is inflation expectations.

Let’s see if the price of Bitcoin and Ether will be impacted by the growing demand for US Treasuries.

Higher demand for government bonds leads to lower yields

If inflation is not expected to be brought under control any time soon, this investor is likely to seek a higher yield when trading the Treasury. On the other hand, if the US government actively devalues ​​its currency or expects further inflation, investors will tend to seek refuge in US Treasuries, causing yields to fall.

5-year US government bond yield. Source: Trading View

Notice how the five-year Treasury yield hit 4.05% on June 22, the highest level in more than three months. The move came as the U.S. consumer price index for May stood at 4.0% on an annual basis, the weakest inflation growth since March 2021.

A return of 4.05% indicates that investors do not expect inflation to fall below the central bank’s 2% target anytime soon, but it also shows that the 9.1 % of June 2022 CPI data is behind us. However, this is not how Treasury pricing works, as investors are willing to give up rewards in exchange for the security of owning the least risky asset.

US Treasury yields are a great tool for comparing other countries and corporate debt, but not in absolute terms. These government bonds will reflect inflation expectations, but could be severely constrained if a global recession becomes more likely.

5-year US government bond yield against Bitcoin/USD (orange). Source: Trading View

The typical inverse correlation between Bitcoin and the US Treasury yield has been invalidated over the past 10 days, likely because investors are desperately buying government bonds for safety, even if the yield is below inflation expectations.

The S&P 500 Index, which measures the US stock market, hit 4,430 on June 16, just 7.6% below its all-time high, which also explains the rise in yields. While investors typically seek scarce, inflation-protected assets ahead of turbulent times, their appetite for excessive equity valuations is limited.

Recession risks could have skewed yield data

The only certain thing right now is that investors’ expectations for a recession are becoming more evident. In addition to the yield on Treasuries, the US Conference Board’s leading indicators have fallen for 14 consecutive months, as Charlie Bilello described:

The Conference Board’s leading economic index fell in May for the 14th consecutive month.

“We expect the U.S. economy to contract in the period from Q3 2023 to Q1 2024. The recession will likely be driven by continued monetary policy tightening and lower government spending. pic.twitter.com/wQfy8a3DVq

— Charlie Bilello (@charliebilello) June 23, 2023

Therefore, those betting that Bitcoin’s recent decoupling from the inverse correlation of US Treasury yields will soon return might be disappointed. The data confirms that government bond yields are above normal due to heightened expectations of an upcoming recession and economic crisis.

This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. Every investment and trading move involves risk, and readers should conduct their own research when making a decision.

This article is for general informational purposes and is not intended to be and should not be considered legal or investment advice. The views, thoughts and opinions expressed herein are the sole authors and do not necessarily reflect or represent the views and opinions of Cointelegraph.

