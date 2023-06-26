A number of Illinois colleges ranked among the best in the US with high acceptance rates – NBC Chicago





A number of Illinois colleges and universities recently landed on Fortune magazine’s list of “Top Colleges with High Acceptance Rates.”

Fortune unveiled the list of dozens of colleges on Thursday, along with its revamped “Best Colleges in the United States” list, which rates colleges on a five-tier star rating system. The following colleges have been recognized for their high ratings and admit at least two-thirds of applicants:

Bradley University – Peoria Dominican University – River Forest Elmhurst University Illinois State University Lewis University – Romeoville Trinity Christian College – Palos Heights University of Illinois Chicago University of St. Francis – Joliet Wheaton College

Several universities that were on the list were also recognized as the “Best Public Colleges in the United States”. These academic institutions, Illinois State University, University of Illinois at Chicago, and UIUC, scored in the top third of all submissions.

Want to know which colleges are the best of all? The full list of top five-star colleges, including three in Illinois, is below:

Amherst College Berea College Brown University California Institute of Technology California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo Columbia University Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art Cornell University Dartmouth College Duke University Georgetown University Georgia Institute of Technology Harvard University Massachusetts Institute of Technology Massachusetts Maritime Academy Northwestern University Princeton University Rice University Stanford University University of California, Berkeley University of California, Irvine University of California, Los Angeles University of California, San Diego University of Chicago University of Florida University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign University of Michigan University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill University of Notre Dame University of Pennsylvania University of Virginia University of Wisconsin-Madison Williams College Yale University

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcchicago.com/news/local/these-illinois-colleges-are-among-the-best-in-the-us-with-high-acceptance-rates/3170473/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos