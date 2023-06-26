US officials see Putin weakened as uproar in Russia reveals cracks | Russia–Ukraine War





The unprecedented challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin by Wagner Group fighters has exposed cracks in the strength of his leadership that could take weeks or months to materialize, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, while that China, an ally of Russia, says it supports Moscow in protecting national stability.

In a series of television interviews, Blinken and members of the United States Congress said Saturday’s unrest in Russia had weakened Putin in ways that could help Ukraine counterattack Russian forces on its territory. while benefiting Russia’s neighbours, notably Poland and the Baltic States.

I don’t think we’ve seen the final act, Blinken told ABC news program This Week after an aborted mutiny by forces led by Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Blinken said the tensions that sparked the action had been building for months and added that the threat of internal issues could affect Moscow’s military capabilities in Ukraine.

We saw more cracks emerging in the Russian facade. It is too early to say exactly where they are going and when they are getting there. But certainly we have all sorts of new questions for Putin to answer in the weeks and months to come, Blinken said.

US officials expect to hear more soon about events in Russia, including details of the deal with Prigozhin brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that led Wagner fighters back to their bases. .

Forces led by Prigozhin, a former Putin ally and ex-convict, have fought the bloodiest battles in Russia’s 16-month war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, China, which has had close ties with Putin since launching the operation in Ukraine, has called the uprising a domestic affair and voiced support for the Putin government.

This came after Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang met Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko in Beijing on Sunday.

According to Al Jazeeras Yulia Shapovalova, the Russians continue to support Putin as he controlled the situation, but many admit the mutiny has dealt a blow to President Putin’s reputation.

Others say that Prigozhin is obviously a player in Vladimir Putin’s political system and everything he has the funds, the human resources, all the weapons everything comes from the state and he is totally dependent on Vladimir Putin, despite his rivalry with the Defense Ministry, Shapovalova said, reporting from Moscow.

Distracted and divided

According to the Washington Post and New York Times, US intelligence agencies had detected signs days ago that Prigozhin was preparing his troops for mutiny, with officials holding briefings at the White House, Pentagon and Capitol on the potential for trouble. day before Prigozhin made his move against Russian military leaders.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner said Putin’s future actions in Ukraine could be inhibited by Prigozhin’s assertion that the justification for invading Ukraine was based on lies.

Removing the very premise makes it much harder for Putin to keep looking to the Russian people and saying, we should keep sending people to die, Turner told CBS’s Face the Nation show.

Retired US Air Force General Philip Breedlove, former head of US European Command, said the unrest demonstrates a breakdown in Russian capabilities.

One of the results, I believe, of the last 36 hours, maybe 48 hours, is that the institutions that we have long considered very safe in Russia are slowly falling apart, Breedlove said in an interview. The whole institution of the army now, the appearance of what the Russian army is, is very diminished.

US Senator Ben Cardin said the weekend’s unrest in Russia did not alleviate the need for Washington to continue to help Ukraine as it launches its long-awaited counteroffensive against Russia.

This is a critical moment for Ukraine. This counteroffensive will determine where we are in the next two years, Cardin, a Democrat who serves on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told Fox News.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he discussed the unrest over the weekend in a positive and inspirational phone call with US President Joe Biden and the events exposed Putin’s weakness in power.

In a statement, Zelenskyy called for global pressure on Russia and said he and Biden also discussed expanding defense cooperation with a focus on long-range weapons. scope.

According to a White House statement, Zelenskyy and Biden discussed the ongoing Ukraine counteroffensive.

President Biden reaffirmed the unwavering support of the United States, including through continued security, economic and humanitarian assistance, the statement said.

