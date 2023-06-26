North Korea Holds Rallies Denouncing US Imperialism | Politics News





Tens of thousands of people attend events in Pyongyang as the country marks the anniversary of the start of the Korean War in 1950.

North Korea held mass rallies in Pyongyang condemning US imperialism and pledging a war of revenge as the country marked the 73rd anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War.

About 120,000 youths and workers took part in the rallies, which were held across the capital, the official KCNA news agency reported on Monday. The secretaries of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea were also present.

Photos showed a crowded stadium with people, many wearing white shirts. Some walked and punched the air with their right hand. Others held signs that read: The whole American continent is within range and The imperialist United States is the destroyer of peace.

The Korean War began on June 25, 1950, when North Korea invaded South Korea in an attempt to reunite the Korean peninsula under Pyongyang. The invasion led to a three-year war pitting Soviet and Chinese-backed northern troops against US-led United Nations forces, which killed an estimated 2 million people.

The Sunday anniversary of the war, which ended in a truce rather than a peace treaty, follows a wave of weapons tests by nuclear-armed North Korea, including an attempt to put its first military spy satellite into orbit. That effort ended in failure on May 31, but Pyongyang has promised to make a second launch attempt on an unspecified date.

People clap the air near a poster saying: Tens of millions pledge death defiance for defending the country! [Jon Chol Jin/AP Photo]

North Korea now has the absolute strongest weapon to punish the US imperialists, and the avengers on this land are burning with an indomitable will to avenge the enemy, KCNA said.

This year’s wave of weapons testing has included Pyongyang’s first solid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile as leader Kim Jong Un pushes ahead with his plan to modernize the military and develop a ever more powerful arsenal of weapons.

Kim justified the buildup as necessary for North Korea’s self-defense, pointing to military drills hosted by South Korea and the United States.

In a separate Foreign Ministry report, North Korea claimed the United States was making desperate efforts to start a nuclear war and accused Washington of sending strategic resources to the region.

Denuclearization talks have stalled since 2019, when a high-profile summit between Kim and then-US President Donald Trump collapsed over sanctions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/6/26/north-korea-holds-rallies-denouncing-imperialist-us The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos