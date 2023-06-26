Majority of Americans support increasing US military presence near Taiwan to counter Chinese threat: poll





A majority of Americans support an increased US military presence around Taiwan as the democratic island faces an increased threat from China, a new poll shows.

More than half of Americans, 56%, said they would support an increase in the US military presence as a way to deter China from invading Taiwan and 30% said they would oppose such a move, according to the results of a Reagan Institute poll shared with Fox News on Sunday.

The poll comes as tensions between China and the self-governing island of Taiwan have continued to rise over the past year, with China holding several military exercises in the Taiwan Strait in response to meetings between Taiwanese officials. and Americans.

A Taiwanese frigate launches an American-made Standard missile during a naval exercise near Suao, Taiwan. (Sam Yeh/AFP via Getty Images/File)

Tension continued to rise this month as the Taiwanese Air Force dispatched fighter jets after a group of 10 Chinese planes crossed the center line of the Taiwan Strait for the second time in less than a week.

Fears of a possible Chinese invasion of Taiwan have grown since the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year. China considers Taiwan to be part of its territory and fiercely resists any attempt at full independence for the self-governing island, hinting that it would use military force in response to such a move.

Due to the threat to Taiwan, the Reagan Institute poll found that 52% of Americans support the idea of ​​increasing US arms sales to Taiwan in an effort to deter China, compared to 31% who oppose it.

A Chinese warship sails during a military exercise near the Taiwan-controlled Matsu Islands, which are close to the Chinese coast. (Reuters/Thomas Peter/File)

Americans also voiced support for U.S. lawmakers who held meetings with Taiwan leaders, with 61% saying the leaders were right “because they showed support for a democracy under threat,” while 21% said these meetings were fake because they risked provoking China.

Overall, respondents showed overwhelming support for the ideas of strong American leadership abroad and increased military strength.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (Jack Taylor/Pool Photo via AP/File)

“Americans have core principles that have remained consistent over time, particularly in their enduring support for a strong military, defense of Ukraine against Russian aggression, and deterrence of China,” Roger Zakheim said. , director of the Ronald Reagan Institute, in a press release.

“Our investigation shows that the American people want the United States to show leadership in the world in accordance with President Reagan’s principle of peace through strength.”

