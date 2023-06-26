The UK collectively sees its hottest day so far, with temperatures soaring to 32.2C.





The UK had another hot day on Sunday, the hottest day of the year.

Temperatures hit 32.2C in Conningsby, Lincolnshire. This is the same temperature reached in Chertsey, Surrey, on June 10.

Thousands flocked to the beach to enjoy the weekend’s heat, and festivalgoers warmed up for the final day at Glastonbury.

The National Weather Service and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) have issued yellow weather warnings for extreme heat throughout the weekend.

However, on Sunday evening, thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected across northern England, Scotland and parts of Northern Ireland, with up to 30mm of rain expected in parts of the northeast.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued across East Scotland and North East England from 1pm to 9pm on Sunday. The same is being installed across eastern Northern Ireland on Sunday between 2pm and 7pm.

The Met Office took to Twitter this morning to say:

The Met Office has warned sun lovers to enjoy the heat responsibly as a teenage girl died after being pulled from the sea.

The hottest day of the year came over the Glastonbury weekend.

(Richard Isaac/Shutterstock)

A 15-year-old girl and boy were airlifted to hospital from Cleethorpes Beach in Lincolnshire on Saturday evening.

Humberside Police said: We can now confirm that a 15-year-old girl has sadly died on the coast of Cleethorpes in North East Lincolnshire after several agencies searched for two missing children.

The boy was subsequently treated and discharged.

A 5-year-old boy also died Saturday morning after falling from the harbor walls in the popular Cornish tourist town of Padstow.

The boy was rushed to the Royal Cornwall Hospital by air ambulance and taken to Bristol Hospital, but unfortunately died with his parents by his side.

A 5-year-old boy has died in Padstow.

(Google Maps)

A man in his 40s died at the Glastonbury Festival today. He was found on a road known as an old railway line in Worthy Farm, Somerset and sadly died at the scene. Police do not treat his death as suspicious.

Meanwhile, the London Fire Brigade said 10 fire engines and about 70 firefighters were called to extinguish a lawn fire in Rammy Marsh in Enfield, north of the city. About 2 hectares of meadow were disembarked on Sunday afternoon.

