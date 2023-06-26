Will the UK ditch ECT? – Politico





Press play to listen to this article.

Voiced by artificial intelligence.

European countries are racing to exit the Energy Charter Treaty. Is England next?

A large annual review of global energy consumption shrunk overnight and we have key findings.

A weekly start summary of net zero news from the weekend newspaper.

It’s Monday morning. Welcome to POLTICO Pro Morning Energy and Climate UK.

As always, send all thoughts, thoughts, tips and critiques to Team MECUK: rharg.[email protected]; [email protected] and [email protected]. or Twitter: @hargraver; @Charlie Cooper8; @abby_wallace3

Treaty tensions: Pressure is growing on the UK government, along with Germany, France and many other European countries, to scrap a controversial international treaty that MPs and activists say has “a chilling effect on climate action”.

Summary: The UK is a signatory to the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT) along with 50 other countries and the EU. The pact was designed in the 1990s to protect Western energy investments in post-Soviet countries, but a series of EU countries have announced plans to scrap the pact. This is because ECT has exposed several governments to legal action from fossil fuel investors and producers.

An important week ahead: EU countries may be rushing to leave, but the UK has not made a decision either way, instead waiting to see how the latest reform process plays out. But ministers are likely to come under new pressure this week as the government’s former net zero tsar, Chris Skidmore, prepares to introduce an ECT-type amendment to the energy bill. Activists are also awaiting whether the Climate Change Commission, which advises governments, will include recommendations for ECT in its annual progress report. It’s Wednesday deadline.

Why activists hate it: Skidmore told MECUK that ECT has put a noose around the neck of national ambitions to decarbonize energy and power supplies. He pointed to recent legal cases against the Dutch and Italian governments. Amandine Van Den Berghe, an attorney for the advocacy group ClientEarth, said ECT had a devastating and chilling effect on the government’s climate action and Ireland is now facing its first ECT-related case.

LD vs. ECT: Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrats have become the first of the three major parties to officially support leaving the UK. Their climate and energy spokesperson, Wera Hobhouse, told MECUK that ECT is outdated and no longer fit for purpose. The Liberal Democrats are urging the UK to lead a global push to replace ECT with a renewable treaty aimed at supporting green energy investment.

Not so soon: But some experts are skeptical of calls to stop ECT. James Manning, a former UK government investment negotiator and now working for FTI Consulting, noted that more than a third of investor-state dispute resolution cases under ECT are brought by renewable energy investors. The treaty could play an important role in protecting the investments needed for the transition to net zero, he said. The oil and gas trade association Offshore Energies UK noted that ECT is a UK government matter, but there have been no cases in the UK.

Where they stand: A government spokesperson said the UK has pushed forward with ECT modernization and ministers are continuing to assess the impact of the evolving situation in the UK to ensure the best outcome for the UK. A Labor spokesperson said many countries were withdrawing from the ECT or demanding a fundamental overhaul because the ECT was clearly outdated and not fit for purpose. A spokesperson promised the party would make a statement ahead of the next election.

Energy Bill: There is no indication of an energy bill in Congressional business documents for the week beginning July 3. That means the bill, which completes the committee stage this week, won’t return to the House until the week beginning July 10th.

Also to the General: The Financial Services and Markets Bill is back in the General Assembly today, allowing lawmakers to consider amendments to the Senate. The amendment, supported by Green Alliance think tanks, activists and financial institutions, requires regulators to consider nature conservation as well as the climate when making decisions.

Industry Application Deadline: At DESNZ, Energy Minister Amanda Solloway will mark a month during which those who operate energy-intensive industries and heat networks can apply for additional financial assistance through the government’s Energy Bill Discount Scheme.

Latest Grid: National Grid today begins new public consultations on controversial plans for a 112-mile transmission line between Norwich and Tilbury. The talks will last eight weeks and National Grid said it will connect new offshore wind power to the grid and meet growing electricity demand as the country moves to net zero.

Politics of pylons: The project, which has met with great resistance from local activists, is part of the company’s so-called Great Grid Upgrade. ICYMI, Charlie last week talked about why pylon politics is here.

**Message from SSE: Do you want to achieve a decarbonized power system by 2035? Then now is the time to get bold with carbon capture. SSE has a project ready for you. But urgent action is needed right now. Find more.**

Upgrades needed: According to a report released later today, the government will need to upgrade 6 million homes with energy efficiency measures to meet its goal of reducing energy demand by 15% by 2030.

Insulation shortage: According to a report by Scottish Power and environmental charity WWF, only 1.1 million homes currently have insulation policies, and 1.5 million require heat pumps.

Bills bills bills: It was also found that households with clean technology believe that electric car chargers and solar panels could save them up to $2,300 per year in bills.

Quote: Insulating millions of additional homes is essential for governments to meet energy efficiency targets, and hundreds of pounds in adjustments each year can benefit homes, said Isabella ODowd, climate director at WWF.

From the Weekend Paper: In case you missed it, Energy Secretary Grant Shapps was interviewed by the Telegraph on Saturday. There, he reaffirmed the government’s plan to impose a hydrogen levy and argued that a net-zero transition would not have to cost taxpayers much. of money.

Bills backlash: But some of his peers are still concerned about costs. In the newspaper’s Sunday edition, former Energy Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg denounced the government’s plan to reintroduce a 170 green levy on energy tariffs from July. The government told the Sunday Telegraph that it is taking action because overall household costs are coming down.

No coal law: The paper reports that ministers have decided not to legally ban coal power generation in the UK. The government had planned to ban coal from October 2024, but now says it doesn’t need legislation to deliver on that promise, as generators have already been promised a phase-out.

Renewable Energy: Today’s Telegraph looks at the challenges of the offshore wind sector, tackling topics familiar to MECUK readers: skyrocketing costs, rigid planning rules and shrinking subsidies.

More from the Telegraph: The paper actually leans toward net-zero skepticism. After ex-Brexit chief and Tory right-wing David Frost argued in Pages that the UK should delay its net-zero target, a Reader’s column asserts that Sunak, Shapps and others are taking a strangely punitive approach by sticking to the EU I did. The legally mandated 2050 deadline. Instead, the Conservatives should insist on creating a new dividing line in British politics and prioritizing cheap energy and reliable supply, the leader said.

XR FUNDER tells XR to stop: Meanwhile, the Sunday Times reports that US entrepreneur Trevor Neilson, founder of the Climate Emergency Fund that backed Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil, now fears some protesters’ tactics are chaos for chaos’ sake. I did. It has an adverse effect on the cause. Legislation like the US Inflation Reduction Act demonstrates that climate is now firmly on the agenda of world leaders, Neilson argued, adding: to succeed.

BP OR NOT BP: The Statistical Review of World Energy was published overnight. This is the same annual report that BP has published since 1952, but the responsibility now lies with the sector’s professional member body, the Energy Institute.

Findings: The report found that global energy-related emissions and fossil fuel consumption increased over the past year, despite the growing share of renewables in the global energy mix.

First, the good news. New-built capacity for wind and solar power has increased at record levels, accounting for 12% of total generation in 2022. Solar power generation increased by 25%. Wind power increased by 13.5%. Overall, renewables met 84% of net electricity demand growth last year, the report found.

Closing the gap: Renewables have also played a larger role in new energy consumption than gas. Global primary energy consumption increased by 1%, while gas decreased by 3%, while renewables increased by 13%.

However, this was not enough to offset the predominance of fossil fuel consumption, which stood at 82%.

Missing Paris target: Overall global energy-related greenhouse gas emissions have risen again, despite more robust growth in wind and solar power in the power sector. Juliet Davenport, director of the Institute for Energy, said ominously, we are still going in the opposite direction to what the Paris Agreement requires.

Escalation: Global figures aside, Mark Williams, senior analyst at trade body EnergyUK, told MECUK that the UK has made good progress in rolling out renewables compared to other countries with a similar grid mix, but we are far behind.

Quote: that [progress] Just in the biography, he said. Perhaps the biggest issue that people don’t talk about very much is the rest of our energy, the gasoline we put in our cars and the gas we put in our boilers. We have yet to make as much progress as electricity in the UK.

Need to catch up: Williams added: We need to electrify transportation and heating and achieve even greater energy efficiency, especially in our homes. Especially compared to Europe, we are far behind.

**Message from SSE: It’s time to be bold. Carbon capture and storage will play a key role in helping the UK reach net zero. When the wind is not blowing and the sun is not shining, we need flexible, low-carbon technologies that can decarbonise our power systems to provide cleaner, cheaper and safer domestic energy, elevate our industrial hubs, and protect and create jobs in our communities. because it does The UK has started with carbon capture and storage, but needs to go faster and further to achieve a decarbonized power system by 2035. SSE is ready to advance carbon capture projects in Scotland and the Humber. Time is running out. Action, not ambition, will secure our energy future. SSE. We drive change. Find more.**

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/will-the-u-k-ditch-the-ect/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos