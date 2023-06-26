American charged with attempted smuggling of antiquities from Syria





A Los Angeles man was convicted on Wednesday of illegally importing antiquities from Syria into the United States. The contraband piece in question was an ancient mosaic depicting Hercules, the Roman demigod, and is believed to be 2,000 years old, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) reported.

Mohammed Yassin Alcharihi, 56, from Palmdale, California, allegedly illegally imported a mosaic dating back to the Roman Empire. The item was from Syria and he had apparently claimed to be importing items for just over $2,000, although his items were worth much more than that. The prices for the items were in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, leading to him being convicted for misclassifying goods.

He could serve up to two years in prison for his charge of entering falsely classified goods.

Smuggling Antiquities Near and Far

This case, evidence of which dates back to 2015, enacted a resolution condemning the Islamic State and similar groups for the destruction of Syria’s ancient cultural heritage. The case was investigated by the Art Crimes Unit of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Los Angeles.

Around the world in Italy, sixteen people have been arrested and more than 3,500 artifacts have been recovered as Italian police dismantle what they call a ruthless network of archaeological looters and international traffickers of ancient Greek and Roman relics .

Those arrested face charges of criminal association, unlawful excavation, theft, trafficking in stolen property and unlawful export of property, the Carabinieri Police Artistic Squad said in a statement on Wednesday.

Five other suspects escaped arrest but were ordered to report to police, while dozens more were investigated following a number of raids in across the country.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jpost.com/archaeology/article-747681 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos